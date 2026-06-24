Why Gautam Adani Is Rebuilding The Way His Conglomerate Operates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adani announced a three-layer restructuring to accelerate decision-making.

Contractors become partners; workers' welfare, conditions are prioritized.

AI, digital infrastructure, and energy expansion drive future growth.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced a major organisational restructuring aimed at accelerating decision-making, strengthening contractor partnerships and improving working conditions for nearly four lakh workers across the conglomerate.

Speaking at the group's annual general meeting, Adani said the company would adopt a three-layer organisational structure to reduce bureaucracy and improve accountability as it prepares for the next phase of growth.

He said the changes were designed to help the group execute projects faster as it expands across infrastructure, energy, logistics and digital businesses.

"Every role, every process and every layer must add value," Adani said during his address to shareholders.

Three-Layer Structure To Reduce Bureaucracy

Adani said the group was simplifying the way it operates by introducing a three-layer structure across both headquarters and project sites.

The move aims to reduce decision-making delays and bring operational teams closer to execution. Non-core activities will increasingly be shifted either to the group's global capability centres or external partners.

The chairman said the focus had now moved from securing capital to improving the speed and quality of execution.

"Every role, every process and every layer must add value," he said.

Contractor Partnerships To Take New Shape

The Adani Group also plans to alter its relationship with contractors by treating them as long-term partners rather than service providers.

Adani said the company would seek deeper partnerships in which contractor growth, profitability and business interests remain aligned with the group's objectives.

He said such partnerships would help improve project delivery, increase accountability and support faster execution across infrastructure projects.

"We see them as long-term partners in nation-building," Adani said.

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Worker Welfare Becomes Central Focus

A significant portion of the chairman's speech focused on the welfare of workers employed across the group's projects.

Adani said nearly 85 per cent of the group's workforce of around four lakh people works on the ground at project sites and industrial facilities.

"Across our own and contractor workforce of nearly 4 lakh people, almost 85 per cent are people who work on the ground at our sites," he said.

The group said it would focus on clean accommodation, hygienic food, access to healthcare, safe workplaces and timely wage payments.

"And we are committed to ensuring that every worker is treated with dignity," Adani said.

AI And Digital Infrastructure Push

Adani said the group is increasingly aligning its organisational changes with its ambitions in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

He noted that faster execution and streamlined decision-making would be critical as the company expands its data centre footprint and integrates AI capabilities across its businesses.

The chairman said infrastructure and intelligence would together shape the next phase of growth, requiring both physical assets and digital systems to work in tandem.

Energy Expansion Remains Core Focus

Adani said energy security continues to be a central pillar of the group's long-term strategy, with investments spanning power generation, transmission and emerging sectors.

He said the organisational overhaul would support faster execution of large-scale energy projects, including expansion in thermal power, renewable energy and new areas such as nuclear power.

The chairman added that the group remains committed to building capacity that supports India's growing energy demand while ensuring reliability and scale.

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Long-Term Growth Beyond Infrastructure

The chairman said the changes within the organisation would support the group's long-term expansion plans across multiple sectors.

He described FY26 as a defining year marked by geopolitical uncertainty, energy security concerns and rapid technological changes, adding that the group continued investing despite challenging conditions.

Adani said the company remained focused on execution, accountability and long-term nation-building.

"Not the noise that surrounds us, but the strength of our response. Not the intensity of the challenge, but the clarity of our purpose," he said.

The chairman added that the future would demand greater ambition, discipline and execution from the organisation as it pursues growth opportunities across India's infrastructure landscape.