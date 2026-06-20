1994-Batch IAS Officer Vivek Aggarwal Appointed FATF Vice President

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vivek Aggarwal appointed vice president for the 2026-2027 term.

Appointment reinforces India's commitment to combating financial crimes globally.

Aggarwal's expertise strengthens the FATF's mandate for financial integrity.

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) India was on Friday accorded the vice presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body that sets standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, for the first time.

The country has been a member of the influential international body since 2010.

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal was appointed the vice president of the body at the conclusion of the plenary meeting held at the outfit's headquarters in Paris, an official statement said.

A senior officer told PTI that Aggarwal will succeed UK national Giles Thomson, who has been holding the post since July 1, 2025.

"Members approved the Priorities of the FATF under the incoming UK Presidency, and appointed Mr. Vivek Aggarwal of India as the incoming Vice-President of the FATF (July 2026-June 2027)," the FATF said in a statement.

The vice president of the FATF is elected by the FATF Plenary from among its members and assists the president in steering the organisation's work.

Aggarwal is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of Madhya Pradesh cadre and has served in the past as the head of the Indian delegation to FATF and as the director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Aggarwal's election as a "major win" for India and said the leadership role reinforces India's relentless focus on combating global terrorist financing networks.

"As India continues to champion a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, this leadership role reinforces our relentless focus on combating global terrorist financing networks and dismantling illicit financial systems," he said.

Jaiswal said Aggarwal's "profound expertise" as the former head of India's FATF delegation will advance the organisation's mandate to secure financial integrity.

The Culture Ministry termed it on X a "landmark" appointment.

"It reflects the immense trust and credibility India has built across more than 200 jurisdictions, highlighting the nation's proactive role in shaping global policy on emerging risks like digital payments and virtual assets.

"This achievement underscores the global community's faith in India's institutional strength and shared commitment to international financial integrity," the ministry said.

In his statement, Aggarwal said that the appointment was a recognition of India's collective effort and of the strength of our anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing framework.

"I am deeply honoured to serve, and look forward to working with the FATF Global Network to keep the international financial system safe, inclusive and resilient," he said.

Delegates from more than 200 jurisdictions and observers gathered in Paris during June 17-19 to discuss threats to global financial integrity and security.

Aggarwal was serving as an additional secretary in the Union Finance Ministry when India's last mutual evaluation report was published in 2024.

At the time, he also held the additional responsibility as director of Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND).

The finance ministry termed the development a "landmark recognition" of India's growing leadership in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

"The appointment places an Indian official at the apex of the global standard-setting body for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing," the ministry said in a statement.

In the 2024 report, the FATF lauded India saying its assessment of the country's measures to tackle illicit finance concludes that it has implemented an anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) framework that is achieving good results.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)