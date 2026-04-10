Bitcoin In India Is No Longer About Quick Profits. Here's What's Changing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bitcoin evolves from momentum trading to store of value.

Global adoption influences Indian investors' long-term outlook.

Custody and inheritance infrastructure supports Bitcoin's growth.

Bitcoin offers diversification against inflation and systemic risk.

By Abhay Agarwal

For years, Bitcoin in India was all about momentum trading, quick trades, sharp rallies, and equally sharp corrections. However, the conversation is changing today, and the speculations are gradually lying low. A Madras High Court ruling last year classified cryptocurrencies as 'property' in India, which goes on to reflect that India is ready for crypto, and hence also Bitcoin. Investors today are looking at Bitcoin as a store of value in the face of the highly uncertain economic environment, and this says a lot about India’s transforming portfolios

Shift In Investor Behaviour

Bitcoin was all about volatility when it was first introduced in the market. Sharp prices moving up and down created a lot of interest among investors looking to make quick gains. People saw it as a means to make a quick profit.

However, the last few years have seen a sharp moderation in the volatility of Bitcoin prices compared to the early days. The market is witnessing the emergence of mature investors with a long-term investment perspective. The focus is no longer on timing of the market or reacting to the prices moving up or down; it is on gradually moving towards long-term investing in Bitcoin.

Global Adoption Influencing Indian Investors

Indian investors are not isolated from global trends. Developments in financial markets across the globe are significantly influencing Indian investor behavior with respect to Bitcoin. In recent years, Bitcoin has been increasingly accepted and adopted by mainstream financial players across the globe. The launch and subsequent success of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds globally, the adoption of crypto services by major financial institutions across the globe, and institutional endorsement of Bitcoin are some of the major factors that have led to an increase in mainstream adoption of Bitcoin.

Indian investors are also keeping a close eye on these changes. Although Indian regulators have yet to provide a clear stance on Bitcoin in particular, many Indian investors are expecting a future where digital assets may be integrated into mainstream financial markets. This anticipation and expectation are causing a growing number of Indian investors to accumulate Bitcoin.

Rise In Custody Infrastructure

A few years back, discussions on Bitcoin and digital assets in India were centred around trading platforms and price movements. Today, these discussions also include custody, security, and inheritance, all of which are essential components of long-term financial planning. The development of custody products is a big step in this regard. Custody products, both institutional and self-managed, are becoming increasingly available to retail investors, family offices, and businesses. This is a big step towards the recognition of Bitcoin as a store of value that needs to be protected.

Another aspect that is emerging is the development of inheritance products for Bitcoin. This is a sign of the seriousness that investors are developing towards cryptocurrency. This is because, as people are realising that Bitcoin is part of the wealth that will be handed down to the next generation, the need to pass it down is becoming more important.

Diversification Is The Key

Diversification has always been central to portfolio construction, but what investors choose to diversify into is now changing. Bitcoin is increasingly being viewed as a distinct category altogether that behaves differently from equities, debt, or even gold.

For many Indian investors, especially HNIs and family offices, Bitcoin is emerging as a long-term allocation driven by macro considerations. It offers exposure to a scarce, global asset that is not directly tied to any single economy or monetary policy.

This shift in thinking is important. A small, thoughtful allocation is increasingly seen as a way to hedge against inflation, currency debasement, and systemic risk.’

Time for Meaningful Transition

While the story of Bitcoin in India continues to evolve, the direction it is taking is becoming clearer. From being a speculative tool driven by the high velocity of price action, it is gradually finding a place in the long-term investment discussion. This is being dictated by the maturation of investor behaviour, global institutionalisation, and the emergence of robust infrastructure.

While there are risks involved, the discussion on Bitcoin in India has moved beyond the conventional question of whether you should trade it to a more nuanced discussion of whether it has a place in your portfolio. For many investors, the answer is gradually moving towards a resounding yes, but in a disciplined manner.

(The author is the CEO and Founder of Getbit)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

