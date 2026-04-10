Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM ends alliance with Humayun Kabir after controversial video.

Video allegedly shows Kabir discussing financial deals and Babri Masjid.

AIMIM will contest West Bengal elections independently.

TMC demands probe, BJP dismisses allegations.

West Bengal Election 2026: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday announced that it has severed its alliance with former Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir, following a controversial video that has stirred political debate ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Viral Video Sparks Political Storm

The decision comes after a nearly 20-minute video surfaced online, allegedly showing Kabir making remarks about Muslims and discussing a Rs 1,000 crore financial deal, including an advance of Rs 200 crore. The footage, which has not been independently verified, has intensified tensions in the state’s already charged political environment.

The video also reportedly includes references to sensitive issues such as the Babri Masjid, allegedly in the context of mobilising voters—further fuelling controversy.

AIMIM Distances Itself, Announces Independent Path

In a strongly worded statement on social media, AIMIM made it clear that it would not continue its association with Kabir or his outfit. The party underscored its stance on protecting the dignity of Muslims and reiterated its broader political mission.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) tweets, "Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party."



The party further indicated that it would contest the upcoming elections independently, without forming alliances with any political group.

"Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice,” AIMIM said.

Political Reactions Deepen Divide

The controversy has triggered sharp responses from major political players in the state. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged financial dealings mentioned in the video, describing the issue as part of a larger conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the allegations, accusing the ruling party of diverting attention during the election campaign.

Kabir’s Political Journey Under Scrutiny

Kabir, who was earlier associated with the TMC, has remained a controversial figure in Bengal politics. He was expelled from the party after proposing the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, a move that drew widespread criticism. Following his exit, he launched the Aam Janata Unnayan Party to contest elections in the state.

Bengal Polls Set For Multi-Cornered Contest

AIMIM’s decision to go solo aligns with its strategy of expanding beyond its traditional base in Hyderabad by contesting independently in multiple states. The move adds a new dimension to what is expected to be a fiercely contested election.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results scheduled for May 4. The 294-seat Assembly is likely to witness a multi-cornered fight, with AIMIM’s standalone entry potentially influencing key constituencies.