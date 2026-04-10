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HomeElectionWest Bengal Election 2026: AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir Amid Viral Video Row, To Go Solo

West Bengal Election 2026: AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir Amid Viral Video Row, To Go Solo

West Bengal Election 2026: AIMIM snaps ties with Humayun Kabir over viral video row, announces solo contest in Bengal polls, adding twist to high-stakes election battle.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIMIM ends alliance with Humayun Kabir after controversial video.
  • Video allegedly shows Kabir discussing financial deals and Babri Masjid.
  • AIMIM will contest West Bengal elections independently.
  • TMC demands probe, BJP dismisses allegations.

West Bengal Election 2026: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday announced that it has severed its alliance with former Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir, following a controversial video that has stirred political debate ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Viral Video Sparks Political Storm

The decision comes after a nearly 20-minute video surfaced online, allegedly showing Kabir making remarks about Muslims and discussing a Rs 1,000 crore financial deal, including an advance of Rs 200 crore. The footage, which has not been independently verified, has intensified tensions in the state’s already charged political environment.

The video also reportedly includes references to sensitive issues such as the Babri Masjid, allegedly in the context of mobilising voters—further fuelling controversy.

AIMIM Distances Itself, Announces Independent Path

In a strongly worded statement on social media, AIMIM made it clear that it would not continue its association with Kabir or his outfit. The party underscored its stance on protecting the dignity of Muslims and reiterated its broader political mission.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) tweets, "Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party."

The party further indicated that it would contest the upcoming elections independently, without forming alliances with any political group.

"Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice,” AIMIM said.

Political Reactions Deepen Divide

The controversy has triggered sharp responses from major political players in the state. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged financial dealings mentioned in the video, describing the issue as part of a larger conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the allegations, accusing the ruling party of diverting attention during the election campaign.

Kabir’s Political Journey Under Scrutiny

Kabir, who was earlier associated with the TMC, has remained a controversial figure in Bengal politics. He was expelled from the party after proposing the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, a move that drew widespread criticism. Following his exit, he launched the Aam Janata Unnayan Party to contest elections in the state.

Bengal Polls Set For Multi-Cornered Contest

AIMIM’s decision to go solo aligns with its strategy of expanding beyond its traditional base in Hyderabad by contesting independently in multiple states. The move adds a new dimension to what is expected to be a fiercely contested election.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results scheduled for May 4. The 294-seat Assembly is likely to witness a multi-cornered fight, with AIMIM’s standalone entry potentially influencing key constituencies.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AIMIM sever ties with Humayun Kabir?

AIMIM ended its alliance with Humayun Kabir following a controversial video allegedly showing him making remarks about Muslims and discussing financial deals. The party stated it cannot associate with statements questioning the integrity of Muslims.

What was the content of the controversial video involving Humayun Kabir?

The video reportedly features Kabir discussing Muslims, a Rs 1,000 crore financial deal with a ₹200 crore advance, and references to the Babri Masjid in the context of voter mobilization.

What is AIMIM's stance on contesting the West Bengal elections?

AIMIM has announced that it will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections independently. The party aims to provide a political voice for marginalized communities, particularly Muslims.

What has been the reaction from other political parties to the controversy?

The Trinamool Congress has called for an ED investigation into the alleged financial dealings, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has dismissed the allegations as a distraction by the ruling party.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner AIMIM Humayun Kabir
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