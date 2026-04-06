Bull Runs, Corrections, Consolidation: How Investors Can Crack Crypto Market Cycles

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In early 2025, as Bitcoin surged on the back of strong institutional inflows, many first-time participants believed they were witnessing a straight line upward. They thought it was a market finally shedding its volatile past. Within weeks, a 30% drawdown followed. It was not because the underlying thesis had changed, but because the market had entered a phase it had always known: a correction.

Phases Of Market Cycle

Crypto markets do not move in straight lines. They move in structured, repetitive cycles that are increasingly tethered to liquidity and macroeconomic signals. At its core, a crypto market cycle comprises four phases: accumulation, expansion, distribution, and correction or consolidation. These are not abstract labels but observable behaviours. In accumulation, long-term participants quietly build positions amid low sentiment and muted volumes. Expansion (the bull run) begins when liquidity improves, and narratives strengthen. Distribution follows as early participants begin to exit into strength. What comes next is inevitable: correction, often misread as collapse.

Fundamental Driver

Bull runs, despite their spectacle, are rooted in mechanics. One of the most fundamental drivers is Bitcoin’s programmed supply reduction. Approximately every four years, the Bitcoin network undergoes a halving and reduces new issuance by 50%. This supply shock, when paired with rising demand, has historically triggered expansion phases that can last 12 to 18 months. The 2013 rally, when Bitcoin rose from roughly $145 to over $1,000, and the more recent ETF-driven rally in 2024-25 are not anomalies. They are manifestations of constrained supply meeting expanding liquidity.

Yet, even within these expansions, corrections are frequent and necessary. Data from institutional research desks suggest that a typical bull cycle witnesses multiple corrections (often as many as 9) with average drawdowns of 20-25%. Early in a cycle, these corrections can be sharper and sometimes approach 30%. Later in the cycle, these tend to be shallower and shorter and would reflect a more mature positioning.

The correction seen in 2025, following strong ETF inflows, fits this pattern. As inflows slowed and short-term positioning became crowded, the market repriced. Reports of large single-day outflows, in excess of $500 million from flagship Bitcoin ETFs, underscored a new reality. It pointed to the fact that institutional participation has not eliminated volatility; it has, in some ways, restructured it. Traders understood that liquidity now moves faster and reversals can be sharper.

It is often said in crypto circles that if corrections test conviction, consolidation tests patience. The data makes this visible. During consolidation phases, 30-day realised volatility typically compresses from above 80-100% in bull phases to below ~40%. This reflects a sharp decline in speculative activity. Prices move within defined ranges rather than trends. Exchange volumes often contract by 30-50% from peak expansion levels. Retail participation drops measurably, even as long-term holder supply (coins held beyond 155 days) begins to rise. This signals accumulation. Sentiment indicators, such as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, frequently slip below 40 (the fear zone) during these periods. This is not because the market is failing, but because it is resetting structurally.

Capital Flows & Global Liquidity

What has changed in recent cycles is not the presence of these phases, but the scale and speed of their drivers. In earlier cycles, capital rotated largely within crypto-native systems. Today, flows are influenced by global liquidity. For instance, single-day outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs have exceeded $500 million.

This demonstrates how institutional channels can accelerate corrections. Conversely, sustained inflows during 2024-25 contributed to multi-month expansion phases. Crypto markets now react to macro triggers in near real time. It could be anything from inflation data to rate expectations. This has effectively compressed factors that were once slower, retail-driven cycles into faster, liquidity-driven adjustments.

Contrarian Markers

For participants, the challenge is not identifying an exact top or bottom. It is more about recognising where they are within a cycle that typically unfolds over ~4 years and is anchored around Bitcoin’s halving schedule. On-chain indicators such as issuance (cut by 50% at each halving) provide structural signals.

Market indicators, including shifts in Bitcoin dominance and volume expansion, reveal behavioural transitions. Historically, capital rotates from Bitcoin into altcoins as expansion progresses. This is often after BTC establishes a directional move over several months. Sentiment tools, including indices that oscillate between ‘extreme fear (<25) and ‘extreme greed’ (>75), serve as measurable contrarian markers.

Interpreting Signals

The discipline lies in interpreting these signals within context. A correction of 20-30%, which occurs multiple times in a single bull cycle (often as many as 8-10 instances), is statistically normal rather than exceptional. Similarly, consolidation phases that last several weeks to months are not pauses in growth but periods of structural strengthening. Markets that move vertically without such resets tend to experience sharper drawdowns. Such markets often exceed the ~23% average correction observed in more stable cycles.

For investors, this translates into quantifiable discipline. Entering during periods of ‘extreme greed’ (above 75 on sentiment indices) has historically led to suboptimal outcomes. However, staggered accumulation during fear-driven phases has produced more favourable positioning. Rather than deploying capital in a single instance, spreading entries across phases reduces exposure to volatility bands that can exceed ±20% within short timeframes. Volatility, which can remain structurally above 40-60% annually for Bitcoin, is not an anomaly but a defining characteristic of this market.

Crypto markets, for all their apparent unpredictability, are becoming more structured with each cycle. The underlying 4-year rhythm, shaped by supply shocks, liquidity cycles, and behavioural flows, remains intact. The edge increasingly lies not in chasing price momentum, but in recognising when liquidity is expanding, contracting, or quietly rebuilding beneath the surface.

(The author is the CEO of Giottus Crypto Platform)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.