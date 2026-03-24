Dubai [UAE], March 24: The global blockchain landscape is set to witness a significant transformation as the GTBS Digital Ecosystem officially announces the launch of its native GTBS Coin on December 25. This milestone represents the activation of a full-stack Web3 ecosystem that integrates blockchain, artificial intelligence, decentralised finance, entertainment, gaming, media, and cloud infrastructure into a unified digital framework.

Built on the philosophy of “All Commitment On Time,” GTBS reflects a new generation of digital ecosystems focused on real-world utility, scalability, and reliable execution.

A Unified Next-Generation Web3 Infrastructure

The GTBS Ecosystem is a comprehensive blockchain-based platform designed to serve individuals, creators, developers, and enterprises worldwide. Unlike standalone crypto projects, GTBS integrates multiple decentralised services into a single seamless platform powered by its high-performance proprietary blockchain.

Positioned as a next-generation digital economy, it combines finance, entertainment, gaming, and cloud services within a unified decentralised architecture, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and scalability from the outset.

Core Components of the GTBS Ecosystem

The ecosystem is structured around key technological pillars designed for long-term value and sustainability:

GTBS Blockchain – A proprietary Layer-1 blockchain engineered for high speed, scalability, AI integration, and near-zero transaction costs, powering the GTBS Coin.

– A proprietary Layer-1 blockchain engineered for high speed, scalability, AI integration, and near-zero transaction costs, powering the GTBS Coin. GTBS Wallet – A secure, decentralised wallet that enables users to store, send, and manage digital assets independently.

– A secure, decentralised wallet that enables users to store, send, and manage digital assets independently. GatBits Exchange – The official exchange platform offering fast, transparent, and AI-driven trading experiences, with GTBS Coin expected to be tradable shortly after launch.

– The official exchange platform offering fast, transparent, and AI-driven trading experiences, with GTBS Coin expected to be tradable shortly after launch. GTBS Media / Flicksy – A decentralised streaming platform that empowers content creators with ownership, fair rewards, and transparent monetisation.

– A decentralised streaming platform that empowers content creators with ownership, fair rewards, and transparent monetisation. GTBS Games & Metaverse (Gugly) – A gaming and metaverse hub integrating Play-to-Earn models, NFTs, and immersive 3D environments.

– A gaming and metaverse hub integrating Play-to-Earn models, NFTs, and immersive 3D environments. GTBS Cloud – A decentralised cloud infrastructure delivering secure storage, hosting, and enterprise-grade Web3 solutions.

Built for Real Utility and Global Adoption

With its technological pillars aligned with the GTBS Coin launch, the ecosystem is designed to deliver real-world utility and enable mass adoption from day one. Its emphasis on integration, performance, and transparency positions GTBS as a scalable and future-ready platform across industries.

About GTBS

GTBS is a next-generation Web3 ecosystem combining blockchain, AI, DeFi, entertainment, gaming, media, and cloud technologies to create an interconnected digital economy for users, developers, creators, and enterprises.

Media & Community Information

🌐 Website: https://gtbs.live⁠

📱 Download App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gatbits.exchange⁠

📢 Telegram: @GTBSchain

📸 Instagram: @gatbits_gtbschain

🐦 X (Twitter): @Gtbschainofficial

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.