Crypto In Crisis: Should Investors Hold, Sell, Or Rebalance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Crypto adoption is expanding beyond major Indian cities.

India's strict crypto taxes deter short-term speculation.

Holding assets is often a prudent, tax-efficient strategy.

Strategic rebalancing using new capital is tax-efficient.

By Sathvik Vishwanath

Feeling unsettled when the crypto market takes a dive is perfectly understandable; the inherent volatility can amplify typical market movements, making them seem like emergencies. However, to successfully weather these difficult periods, investors need to ground their perspective in the current Indian market landscape. Recent industry research, encompassing over 25 million Indian users, reveals a significant shift: the crypto revolution is no longer confined to major urban centres. Over seventy-five per cent of cryptocurrency transactions in India are happening outside the major metropolitan areas.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are leading the way in this shift toward digital finance. While the geographic expansion of the user base shows widespread interest, the influx of new participants brings its own set of psychological challenges. The surge in retail investing is certainly a noteworthy development, a real boon for getting people on board. However, it also hints that substantial market declines frequently ignite a surge of worry for the average investor.

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Understanding India’s Regulatory Framework

Navigating these emotional highs and lows requires a firm grasp of the legal boundaries that define the local market. Adding to this complexity is India's strict regulatory environment. The government has maintained its stringent tax framework, which includes a flat 30% tax on Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) profits, a 1% Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on transactions, and a firm rule that crypto losses cannot be offset against other gains or even other crypto profits.

Furthermore, the mandatory Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) registration for all operating exchanges has forced a massive clean-up of the industry. While the combination of increased taxation and rigorous regulations might seem like a crisis to those accustomed to a less restrictive environment, it represents a crucial shift.

This approach is, in essence, dismantling unethical business practices and cultivating a more secure and sophisticated domestic market, thereby protecting investments from external fraudulent activities.

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Future Outlook For Indian Investors

With these new regulations now in place, the market is evolving into a more organised space for those in it for the long haul. The wild west of India's crypto scene is a thing of the past. Going forward, investors can expect compliance and transparency to be the norm on any platform they consider.

The Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND) regulations, implemented under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), will ensure that Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks become increasingly stringent. While these extra verification steps might appear to be a minor inconvenience, they're actually vital protections. They're designed to shield the funds from the systemic risks and security breaches that frequently plague unregulated offshore exchanges. Beyond the safety of the platforms themselves, the very nature of how Indians invest is being reshaped by the tax code.

From a market dynamics standpoint, volatility will continue to be the hallmark of this asset class as the market moves through macroeconomic cycles and the aftershocks of Bitcoin halving events. As India's user base evolves, a subtle change in how investors behave seems inevitable. The hefty taxes on frequent trading are a natural deterrent to short-term speculation. Consequently, savvy investors are likely to gravitate toward wealth-building strategies centred on established assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Evaluating The Strategy Of Holding

Because the cost of frequent trading is so high, many are finding that staying the course is often the most prudent path. When a portfolio flashes red, the immediate, gut-wrenching emotional response is usually to panic and hit the sell button. Conversely, the practice of holding, commonly known as HODLing within the cryptocurrency sphere, frequently emerges as the most logical and mathematically justifiable approach, especially given the prevailing Indian tax structure.

The government's blanket 30% tax on all cryptocurrency profits, combined with its ban on carrying forward losses, significantly erodes a portfolio's value due to the double whammy of taxes owed and the costs associated with frequent trading. Investors should strongly consider holding if their portfolio is anchored by fundamentally strong assets that solve real-world technical problems and possess transparent tokenomics. Holding assets requires emotional control. If the initial investment strategy is still valid and there's no need to sell right away, this approach often offers the best tax benefits and the least stress.

Strategic Selling & Financial Goals

However, holding isn't always the best choice, and there are situations where selling a position is financially necessary. Selling should not be a knee-jerk reaction to a fleeting downturn; it needs to be a carefully considered, strategic financial choice. There are certain situations where cashing out crypto holdings is the best course of action, such as when a project's fundamentals have irrevocably broken down or the development team has abandoned the network.

In India, one cannot offset crypto losses against salary, business income, or even other crypto gains, so holding onto a dying asset in the blind hope of a recovery is a dangerous strategy. Additionally, investors should sell if they have successfully reached pre-determined financial goals for major life events like purchasing a home or funding higher education.

However, when the decision to sell is made, one must be fully prepared for tax liabilities, as the one per cent TDS will be taken out during the transaction and thirty per cent of net profits must be set aside for taxes.

Implementing Portfolio Rebalancing

Between the two poles of buy-and-hold and complete liquidation, there's a more sophisticated approach to risk management: regular adjustments. For most Indian investors, the best approach to this unpredictable market is strategic portfolio rebalancing, which involves the methodical adjustment of asset allocations to keep a portfolio aligned with the initial risk appetite.

Two primary methodologies govern portfolio rebalancing: time-based rebalancing, which operates on a set timetable, and threshold-based rebalancing, which triggers when an asset's allocation deviates from a specified percentage. In the Indian financial context, rebalancing based on thresholds often proves more beneficial, as it naturally reduces the number of taxable events during the fiscal year.

Considering that each sale generates tax obligations, many financial experts recommend "cash flow rebalancing" as a particularly tax-efficient approach.

This strategy involves using new monthly capital or Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) exclusively to purchase underperforming assets, thus enabling the adjustment of asset allocation without requiring the sale of outperforming assets and, therefore, circumventing a taxable event.

Long-Term Survival & Growth

Ultimately, success in this domain hinges on perceiving these short-term fluctuations as components of a more extensive trajectory. What feels like a crypto crisis is rarely an actual crisis; it is usually just the natural market cycle of rapid distribution and accumulation playing out in real-time.

For Indian investors, the path to enduring success and financial gains hinges on a pragmatic approach: navigating the market's landscape through FIU-registered platforms and a thorough grasp of the tax consequences that accompany each transaction.

A sound strategy is vital, whether you're weathering economic storms by holding onto assets, cashing in on profits, or rebalancing your portfolio to mitigate risk. By remaining vigilant and adhering to government guidelines, investors can transform market fluctuations into a dependable vehicle for long-term wealth accumulation.

(The author is the Co-Founder & CEO of Unocoin)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

