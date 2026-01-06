×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDelhi Gets Full RBI Banking Framework After Historic MoU Under CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Gets Full RBI Banking Framework After Historic MoU Under CM Rekha Gupta

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government and the RBI, including Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Bipul Pathak and Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a historic financial reform, the Delhi government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Reserve Bank of India, with a focus on rejuvenating Yamuna, enhancing water supply and infrastructure development.

Under the MoU, the RBI will function as the banker, debt manager and financial agent of the government, enabling market borrowing through State Development Loans, automatic investment of surplus cash, professional cash management and access to low-cost liquidity facilities within the framework prescribed by the Government of India and the RBI Act.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said all funds raised through market borrowings would be utilised exclusively for capital expenditure, with priority sectors including Yamuna rejuvenation, drinking water supply, health infrastructure, public transport, roads and flyovers.

The MoU was signed at a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat chaired by Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government and the RBI, including Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Bipul Pathak and Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma.

Describing the agreement as a "transformational milestone", she said the MoU marks a decisive break from past practices and ushers Delhi into a new era of fiscal prudence, institutional discipline and infrastructure-led economic growth.

"This agreement marks a historic correction in Delhi's financial governance. Despite being the nation's capital, Delhi was denied the benefits of structured RBI banking and market borrowings for years. Earlier governments never showed the intent or vision to adopt globally accepted norms of fiscal prudence. Today, that decisively changes," Gupta said.

The CM said successive AAP governments neither invested surplus public funds nor adopted cost-efficient borrowing mechanisms, leaving excess cash idle and undertaking high-cost borrowings, resulting in a loss of interest income and an unnecessary burden on public finances.

"In contrast, this government has placed fiscal discipline, transparency, and long-term sustainability at the core of governance. Every rupee of public money must now work for the people of Delhi," she said.

Under the MoU, surplus funds of the Delhi government will be automatically invested on a daily basis through RBI mechanisms, access will be available to Ways and Means Advances and Special Drawing Facilities for managing temporary cash flow mismatches, and market borrowings will be undertaken at competitive interest rates of around seven per cent through State Development Loans, replacing earlier high-cost borrowings at 12-13 per cent.

With the agreement, Delhi will be fully integrated with the RBI banking system, benefiting from professional banking, cash management and debt management systems.

Gupta said the reform followed sustained engagement with the Union government and her meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in December 2025.

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling Delhi to secure an independent and transparent banking framework aligned with national fiscal norms.

According to a central government notification dated January 2, effective from January 9, the public accounts of the Government of NCT of Delhi have been separated from those of the Government of India, providing the capital an independent banking and borrowing structure for the first time.

"This MoU is not merely an administrative arrangement. It is a historic financial reform that Delhi will benefit from for decades," she said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Rekha Gupta DELHI CM Rekha Gupta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttar Pradesh Draft Voter List Released, Names Removed From Rolls Also Made Public; Here's How To Check
Uttar Pradesh Draft Voter List Released, Names Removed From Rolls Also Made Public; Here's How To Check
Cities
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Cities
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
India
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget