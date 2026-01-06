Today Silver Price (Jan 6) Crosses Rs 2,50,000 Per Kg Again, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City
Check the latest silver price on January 06, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.
Today Silver Price 6 Jan 2026: Silver prices rose on Tuesday across domestic and international futures markets as investors rushed to safe-haven assets amid escalating political instability in Venezuela and growing US-Latin America geopolitical tensions.
Prices mirrored overseas strength with a sharp domestic rebound on MCX. Comex silver futures surged $4.19, or nearly 6 per cent, to $75.20 per ounce after last week's 8 per cent correction ($6.18 drop), reflecting renewed safe-haven buying amid global tensions.
The white metal had peaked at a record $82.67 per ounce earlier before a brutal 14.1 per cent sell-off ($11.65 decline), settling at $71.01 by the holiday-shortened week's end, underscoring silver's volatility in turbulent markets.
According to Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted US President Donald Trump's threats against Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico over drug shipments, alongside Swiss banks targeting Maduro-linked assets, fueled the white metal's rally. Weak rupee further supported domestic prices, with traders eyeing US jobs data for Fed policy cues.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 6
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 271 per gram and Rs 271,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Delhi
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Chennai
|271
|271,000
|Silver Rate in Bangalore
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Mumbai
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Pune
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Kolkata
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|271
|271,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|271
|271,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|271
|271,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|253
|253,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|271
|271,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|271
|271,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|271
|271,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|253
|253,000