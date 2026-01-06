Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Today Silver Price 6 Jan 2026: Silver prices rose on Tuesday across domestic and international futures markets as investors rushed to safe-haven assets amid escalating political instability in Venezuela and growing US-Latin America geopolitical tensions.

Prices mirrored overseas strength with a sharp domestic rebound on MCX. Comex silver futures surged $4.19, or nearly 6 per cent, to $75.20 per ounce after last week's 8 per cent correction ($6.18 drop), reflecting renewed safe-haven buying amid global tensions.

The white metal had peaked at a record $82.67 per ounce earlier before a brutal 14.1 per cent sell-off ($11.65 decline), settling at $71.01 by the holiday-shortened week's end, underscoring silver's volatility in turbulent markets.

According to Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted US President Donald Trump's threats against Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico over drug shipments, alongside Swiss banks targeting Maduro-linked assets, fueled the white metal's rally. Weak rupee further supported domestic prices, with traders eyeing US jobs data for Fed policy cues.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 6

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 271 per gram and Rs 271,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.