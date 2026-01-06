×

Today Silver Price (Jan 6) Crosses Rs 2,50,000 Per Kg Again, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City



Check the latest silver price on January 06, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Today Silver Price 6 Jan 2026: Silver prices rose on Tuesday across domestic and international futures markets as investors rushed to safe-haven assets amid escalating political instability in Venezuela and growing US-Latin America geopolitical tensions.

Prices mirrored overseas strength with a sharp domestic rebound on MCX. Comex silver futures surged $4.19, or nearly 6 per cent, to $75.20 per ounce after last week's 8 per cent correction ($6.18 drop), reflecting renewed safe-haven buying amid global tensions.

The white metal had peaked at a record $82.67 per ounce earlier before a brutal 14.1 per cent sell-off ($11.65 decline), settling at $71.01 by the holiday-shortened week's end, underscoring silver's volatility in turbulent markets.

According to Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted US President Donald Trump's threats against Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico over drug shipments, alongside Swiss banks targeting Maduro-linked assets, fueled the white metal's rally. Weak rupee further supported domestic prices, with traders eyeing US jobs data for Fed policy cues. 

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 6

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 271 per gram and Rs 271,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.

Also Read- Gold Price Today: Check January 6 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 253 per gram and Rs 253,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 271 271,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Pune 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 271 271,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Indore 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 271 271,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 271 271,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 253 253,000
Silver Rate in Salem 271 271,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 271 271,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 271 271,000
Silver Rate in Patna 253 253,000

 

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
