Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Shows Mixed Trends, Sensex Tests 83,300, Nifty Ends At 25,509

Dalal Street Shows Mixed Trends, Sensex Tests 83,300, Nifty Ends At 25,509

During early morning trade the Sensex fell over 480 points to start trading at 82,825.17, while the Nifty declined more than 130 points to ring the opening bell at 25,378.70.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The stock markets registered a significant decline with the Sensex trading over 70 points lower to close at 83,241.00, and the Nifty marginally rose 0.05 points to end at over 25,509.

During early morning trade the Sensex fell over 480 points to start trading at 82,825.17, while the Nifty declined more than 130 points to ring the opening bell at 25,378.70.

Heavy Foreign Outflows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,263.21 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) emerged as net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 5,283.91 crore.

Despite the robust DII inflows, the market extended its decline, underscoring the prevailing influence of FII selling pressure on overall sentiment.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Closing Bell Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Historic Sin’: BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
‘Historic Sin’: BJP Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget