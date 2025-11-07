Dalal Street Shows Mixed Trends, Sensex Tests 83,300, Nifty Ends At 25,509

The stock markets registered a significant decline with the Sensex trading over 70 points lower to close at 83,241.00, and the Nifty marginally rose 0.05 points to end at over 25,509.

During early morning trade the Sensex fell over 480 points to start trading at 82,825.17, while the Nifty declined more than 130 points to ring the opening bell at 25,378.70.

Heavy Foreign Outflows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,263.21 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) emerged as net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 5,283.91 crore.

Despite the robust DII inflows, the market extended its decline, underscoring the prevailing influence of FII selling pressure on overall sentiment.