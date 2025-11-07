Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldExplosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers, 54 Injured

Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers, 54 Injured

The mosque, situated inside a Navy compound in the Kelapa Gading area of North Jakarta, was quickly surrounded by emergency responders as ambulances ferried the wounded to nearby hospitals.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 54 people, including children and teachers, were injured after an explosion tore through a mosque within a school complex in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, during Friday prayers. The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. local time, Reuters reported, citing police sources.

The mosque, situated inside a Navy compound in the Kelapa Gading area of North Jakarta, was quickly surrounded by emergency responders as ambulances ferried the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Police Probe Cause of Explosion

Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri confirmed that investigations are underway to determine what caused the blast. “The injured suffered burns and other wounds, some of them serious,” he said during a televised press briefing.

Authorities have not yet identified whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate.

Emergency Response and Forensic Examination

Police and rescue teams swiftly cordoned off the area while forensic experts began examining the site. Local television footage showed the mosque’s structure largely intact, though the prayer area sustained visible damage and was sealed off for investigation.

Officials said all victims are receiving medical treatment, while security at the compound remains heightened as the inquiry continues.

Also read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indonesia North Jakarta Kelapa Gading Jakarta Mosque Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Historic Sin’: BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
‘Historic Sin’: BJP Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget