Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers, 54 Injured

At least 54 people, including children and teachers, were injured after an explosion tore through a mosque within a school complex in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, during Friday prayers. The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. local time, Reuters reported, citing police sources.

The mosque, situated inside a Navy compound in the Kelapa Gading area of North Jakarta, was quickly surrounded by emergency responders as ambulances ferried the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Police Probe Cause of Explosion

Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri confirmed that investigations are underway to determine what caused the blast. “The injured suffered burns and other wounds, some of them serious,” he said during a televised press briefing.

Authorities have not yet identified whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate.

Emergency Response and Forensic Examination

Police and rescue teams swiftly cordoned off the area while forensic experts began examining the site. Local television footage showed the mosque’s structure largely intact, though the prayer area sustained visible damage and was sealed off for investigation.

Officials said all victims are receiving medical treatment, while security at the compound remains heightened as the inquiry continues.