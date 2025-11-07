Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘I’d Rather Cut Off My Head’: Bandi Sanjay Triggers Row Over Revanth Reddy Donning Skull Cap ‘For Votes’

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar sparked controversy with a speech in Hyderabad, accusing Congress and AIMIM of appeasement politics.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has stirred controversy with his fiery remarks at a campaign rally in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills constituency on Thursday, just days ahead of the November 11 by-election. His speech, laced with communal overtones and sharp attacks on opposition leaders, has prompted outrage from political rivals and civil society groups alike.

'I'm An Unapologetic Hindu': Bandi Sanjay

During his address, Kumar accused the Congress and AIMIM of engaging in appeasement politics and targeted Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for wearing a skull cap at a recent event. “If a day comes when I must wear a skull cap for votes, I’d rather cut off my head,” Kumar declared, adding, “I’m an unapologetic Hindu — I won’t insult other faiths by pretending to offer namaz.”

He went on to challenge Reddy to ask AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to perform ‘arti’ at Hyderabad’s Bhagyalakshmi temple and questioned whether Muslim leaders such as Azharuddin or Akbaruddin Owaisi had ever offered prayers there. Kumar also suggested that if Reddy truly wanted Hindu votes, he should make Azharuddin chant Hindu mantras and wear a tilak.


ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention As Sugarcane Farmers’ Agitation Escalates In Karnataka

Further courting controversy, the minister urged the Election Commission to verify the identities of burqa-clad women voters, remarking that “the Constitution and Election Commission are the same for all.” 

Kumar also mocked BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claim that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would return to power within 500 days. “How can KCR become CM again when he doesn’t even step out of his farmhouse?” Kumar said, asserting that the BJP was “on the streets fighting for the people.”

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
