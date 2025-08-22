Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CIBIL Score Under Fire: Transparency Concerns And Spam Calls Plague Borrowers

CIBIL Score Under Fire: Transparency Concerns And Spam Calls Plague Borrowers

Tamil Nadu MP Karti P Chidambaram recently told the Lok Sabha that the system lacks transparency and leaves borrowers without any way to appeal against errors in their credit history.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
CIBIL, the credit information company whose scores decide whether Indians get loans or credit cards, is under fresh scrutiny after concerns were raised in Parliament and by users online.

At the same time, several users have complained that checking their CIBIL scores has triggered a flood of spam calls from lenders like Bajaj Finance, PaisaBazaar and more.

Chidambaram said that every loan application, from a car loan to a home loan, depends on the CIBIL score, but very little is known about how the organisation works.

“It’s actually a private company, called TransUnion. This is the company which is rating every one of us based on our credit history. But we do not know whether they are updating our credit history properly. There is no transparency. There is no way for us to appeal,” he said.

The MP highlighted that many farmers and borrowers face problems when repayments made through subsidies or loan settlements are not updated in their credit records.

“Every time we go to a bank, we are told our score is bad. There must be greater transparency,” he said.

Outside Parliament, ordinary users are voicing similar concerns about how their financial information is handled.

One person wrote online that after checking their CIBIL score and applying for two credit cards, they started receiving frequent calls from Bajaj Finance offering pre-approved loans.

Another user said they have been getting spam calls ever since they once checked their score on PaisaBazaar.

While some users prefer checking their scores on Google Pay’s CIBIL Bureau feature to avoid such issues, many remain concerned about how their financial data is being used and shared.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Cibil Score Spam Calls
