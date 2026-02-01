Budget 2026: Centre Goes All-In On Semiconductors, AI, Clean Energy, & Research

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Union Budget 2026 shows that technology, science and innovation are no longer side topics but core to India’s growth plan. While presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underlined that the modern economy is driven by AI, advanced research and digital systems. The Budget increases funding for science ministries, supports future technologies and encourages private sector research.

From semiconductors and artificial intelligence to clean energy and digital infrastructure, the focus is on building Indian capability, skilled talent and long-term technological strength.

Budget 2026: Semiconductor & Electronics Push

One of the biggest highlights of Budget 2026 is the strong semiconductor and electronics push.

The government announced India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, which focuses on developing chip equipment, materials and full Indian intellectual property. This step is important to reduce dependence on imports and secure supply chains.

The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme also received a major boost, with its outlay increased to Rs 40,000 crore. This move aims to attract more companies to manufacture components in India and create large-scale employment.

Rare earth mineral corridors will be developed in select states to support electronics, EVs and advanced manufacturing.

Budget 2026: AI & Advanced Research Focus

Budget 2026 clearly continues India’s focus on artificial intelligence and advanced research. The India AI Mission and National Quantum Mission remain priority areas.

These initiatives aim to apply AI in healthcare, education, governance and industry while building future-ready technology systems.

To support innovation, the government announced Rs 20,000 crore for private-sector-driven research and development.

This will encourage companies and startups to invest in deep tech, AI tools and next-generation solutions instead of depending only on government labs.

Budget 2026: Biotechnology & Scientific Institutions

Biotechnology also gets strong backing in Budget 2026. Three new NIPER institutes will be set up, and existing ones will be upgraded.

A Rs 10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti programme will support research, manufacturing and scale-up of vaccines and medicines in India.

The government also announced a second National Gene Bank to preserve seeds and germplasm. This supports food security, agricultural research and long-term scientific planning.

Budget 2026: Clean Tech & Digital Infrastructure

Clean technology is another key area in Budget 2026. A new Clean Tech Manufacturing Mission will support domestic production of solar panels, EV batteries and hydrogen equipment. A Rs 20,000 crore Carbon Capture mission aims to reduce emissions from heavy industries.

Digital infrastructure also gets attention, with better broadband connectivity, innovation labs in schools and incentives for global cloud companies using Indian data centres.

Overall, Budget 2026 sends a clear message: India’s future growth will be powered by science, technology and innovation.