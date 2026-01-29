Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Budget 2026 Defence Expectations: Industry Pushes For AI Warfare, Cyber And Drone Capabilities

Budget 2026 Defence Expectations: Industry Pushes For AI Warfare, Cyber And Drone Capabilities

Ahead of Budget 2026, defence industry stakeholders seek higher capital spending on AI warfare, cyber security, drones, indigenous manufacturing, and exports.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Ahead of Budget 2026, defence industry stakeholders seek higher capital spending on AI warfare, cyber security, drones, indigenous manufacturing, and exports.

Budget 2026 Defence Expectations

With security threats shifting to cyber, AI and unmanned domains, experts say Budget 2026 must prioritise technology-driven defence preparedness as a strategic necessity. (Image Source: freepik)
With security threats shifting to cyber, AI and unmanned domains, experts say Budget 2026 must prioritise technology-driven defence preparedness as a strategic necessity. (Image Source: freepik)
Industry stakeholders are calling for increased spending on AI-enabled intelligence systems, cyber forensics, and next-generation surveillance to counter evolving digital threats. (Image Source: freepik)
Industry stakeholders are calling for increased spending on AI-enabled intelligence systems, cyber forensics, and next-generation surveillance to counter evolving digital threats. (Image Source: freepik)
