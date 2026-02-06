Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Travel has become an essential part of modern life. From overseas education and medical visits to work travel, family holidays, and tour packages, cross-border expenses are now more frequent and often unavoidable. The real challenge lies in managing these costs without allowing them to disrupt long-term financial goals. Budget 2026, while not directly aimed at travel, offers useful signals by improving cash-flow visibility and reducing friction in everyday financial processes.

Improved cash flow through TDS and TCS changes

Tax deducted and collected at source plays a significant role in shaping household cash flows. Budget 2026 introduces changes that ease the upfront burden of overseas spending. The tax collected at source under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has been reduced from 5 per cent to 2 per cent across a wider range of foreign remittances. This includes education and medical expenses, as well as certain travel-related payments such as tour packages and other eligible overseas spends.

Earlier, higher Tax Collected at Source (TCS) deductions often locked away liquidity at the time of payment, even though adjustments were made later during tax filing. Lower TCS means less money is blocked upfront, easing pressure when expenses are time-sensitive. This improvement allows families to plan international travel costs with greater accuracy and less disruption to monthly budgets.

Keep long-term savings intact

Using retirement funds or long-term investments to finance travel may feel convenient in the moment, but it carries lasting costs. Breaking these savings interrupts compounding and can create tax inefficiencies. Budget 2026’s broader push towards simpler compliance and clearer tax processes supports better financial discipline. When households face fewer surprises around deductions and refunds, they are more likely to preserve long-term savings and rely instead on planned travel funds or short-term allocations.

Use credit with clarity and restraint

Credit cards and short-term loans are commonly used to manage travel expenses. While they offer flexibility, they can extend the financial impact of a trip long after it ends. Improved income visibility under Budget 2026 helps households estimate post-tax cash flows more accurately. This makes it easier to use credit selectively and ensure repayments fit comfortably within existing commitments, rather than becoming a lingering burden.

Balance experiences with financial stability

Travel adds value to life, but it should not come at the cost of financial peace. Clearer tax rules, lower upfront deductions, and more predictable compliance systems create space for better decision-making. When households understand their true income and obligations, they can choose travel experiences that align with their broader financial priorities instead of competing with them.

Budget 2026 does not subsidise travel, but it supports clarity, liquidity, and predictability. Families who use this clarity to plan travel expenses in advance are better placed to protect savings, avoid unnecessary debt, and stay on track with long-term goals. With thoughtful planning, travel can remain a source of enjoyment rather than a financial setback long after the journey ends.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)