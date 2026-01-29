Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryBudgetBudget 2026: Real Estate Eyes Tax Relief, Faster Approvals, And Infrastructure Boost

Budget 2026: Real Estate Eyes Tax Relief, Faster Approvals, And Infrastructure Boost

With Budget 2026 around the corner, the real estate industry is eyeing tax relief, faster clearances, and an infrastructure push to reignite housing demand and drive urban expansion.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations: What Homebuyers And Developers Want From The Real Estate Push

1/7
Budget 2026 is being closely watched by the real estate sector as it comes at a time of shifting housing demand and rising construction costs. The industry expects reforms that can boost affordability, ease approvals, and support long-term urban growth. With infrastructure spending already driving demand, policy alignment is now key. (Image Source: Canva)
2/7
A major expectation from Budget 2026 is granting formal industry status to real estate. Developers say this would unlock cheaper institutional funding and reduce financing stress, especially for long-gestation and luxury projects. Industry leaders argue the sector’s contribution to GDP and jobs justifies stronger policy recognition.(Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 India Budget 2026 Budget 2026 Real Estate Real Estate Sector Expectations

