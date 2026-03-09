West Asia Crisis, LPG Price Hike, Om Birla Motion: Budget Session Set For Stormy Start

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The second leg of Parliament’s Budget Session begins on Monday amid a charged political atmosphere, with opposition parties preparing to raise questions on the escalating crisis in West Asia and the recent increase in domestic cooking gas prices.

The developments are expected to dominate the opening week of proceedings as lawmakers debate the implications for India’s energy security, citizens working abroad and household budgets.

The session is scheduled to continue until April 2, during which the government is also expected to push ahead with several key pieces of legislation pending before Parliament.

Opposition Focus: West Asia Crisis And Indian Interests

Opposition parties are expected to press the government for clarity on its assessment of the evolving situation in West Asia. The region is home to a large Indian diaspora, with nearly 9 million Indians living and working across several countries.

Lawmakers are likely to question the government on the potential impact of the conflict on India’s energy supplies, given the country’s significant dependence on crude oil and gas imports from the region, reported Business Standard.

The issue has gained urgency in recent days as geopolitical tensions in West Asia have escalated, raising concerns over disruptions to energy shipments and shipping routes. Parliamentarians from opposition parties are expected to seek details on contingency planning, diplomatic engagement and the government’s strategy to safeguard Indian citizens and economic interests.

Opposition leaders have also criticised the government’s stance on developments involving Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the broader implications of the United States’ policy moves in the region. These questions are likely to form a major part of parliamentary discussions in the coming days.

LPG Price Increase Sparks Political Criticism

Alongside foreign policy concerns, opposition parties are also preparing to challenge the government over the recent increase in cooking gas prices.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 60, a move that critics argue will place additional financial pressure on households. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have also risen by Rs 114.50.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo said the increase would particularly affect beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme, which provides subsidised LPG connections to economically weaker households.

The CPI(M) argued that the rise in cylinder prices would eventually translate into higher costs for consumers, particularly in the case of commercial cylinders used by restaurants and small businesses. The party also criticised the government’s decision not to reduce taxes on LPG cylinders.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Left groups, are expected to raise these concerns on the floor of Parliament during the early days of the session.

Resolution Against Speaker Om Birla

Another development expected to attract attention during the session is an opposition-sponsored resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The motion marks the first such attempt to remove a presiding officer of the House in nearly four decades. Although the move is unlikely to succeed given the clear majority held by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha, it is expected to trigger a significant political debate.

Opposition parties have accused the Speaker of conducting parliamentary proceedings in a biased manner, allegations they are likely to reiterate during discussions on the resolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly backed Birla, stating on Saturday that the Speaker has carried all members of Parliament along and remained committed to the principles of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy. The resolution is scheduled to be discussed on Monday.

Government Agenda: Key Bills Await Passage

While political debates are likely to dominate the headlines, the government is also expected to focus on advancing its legislative agenda during the remainder of the session.

Among the key proposals is the Electricity Amendment Bill, which the government hopes to move forward with before the session concludes.

Other pending legislation includes the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025. A parliamentary committee had submitted its report on the proposed amendments on December 17, clearing the way for further discussion in Parliament.

The Securities Markets Code, 2025, is currently being examined by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance. The committee is expected to submit its report during the ongoing session.

In addition, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill has been referred to a joint parliamentary committee for further review. Lawmakers are also awaiting the report of the committee examining the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

Election Calendar Could Influence Proceedings

Political dynamics during the session may also be shaped by upcoming electoral developments.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule for four states and one Union Territory, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, during the course of the session.

State-level issues could therefore spill over into parliamentary debates. The outcome of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal is also expected to be raised during discussions.