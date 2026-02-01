Explorer
Budget 2026: 1,500 Schools, 500 Colleges To Get AVGC Creator Labs
Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major push for content creators in her Budget speech. The government will set up AVGC content creator labs in 1,500 secondary schools and 500 colleges, aiming to promote animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics while nurturing digital creativity and future-ready skills.
