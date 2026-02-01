Budget 2026: 1,500 Schools, 500 Colleges To Get AVGC Creator Labs

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessBudgetBudget 2026: 1,500 Schools, 500 Colleges To Get AVGC Creator Labs

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:09 PM (IST)

Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major push for content creators in her Budget speech. The government will set up AVGC content creator labs in 1,500 secondary schools and 500 colleges, aiming to promote animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics while nurturing digital creativity and future-ready skills.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
