Neighbourhood Aid Boost: Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mongolia Allocations Rise
The enhanced support underlines the strong bilateral relationship, particularly in sectors such as hydropower and infrastructure development. Aid to Afghanistan has been increased threefold, from ₹500 million to ₹150 crore, reaffirming India’s continued commitment to humanitarian assistance and development support in the country. Nepal has received ₹8 billion, an increase of ₹1 billion from last year, while Sri Lanka has been allocated ₹4 billion, also up ₹1 billion. The enhanced allocation to Sri Lanka follows India’s recent financial assistance to help the island nation cope with Cyclone Ditwah. Mongolia has seen a fivefold increase in assistance, with its allocation rising from ₹5 crore to ₹25 crore.
India Recalibrates Regional Foreign Aid
Financial support for Mauritius has also been substantially increased to ₹5.5 billion. The Seychelles’ allocation remains unchanged at ₹19 crore. India has announced financial assistance of ₹5.5 billion for the Maldives and ₹3 billion for Myanmar. In contrast, India has reduced its aid allocation to Bangladesh, announcing assistance of ₹600 million. The cut comes after only a portion of previously allocated funds was utilised. Overall, the Budget signals a recalibration of India’s foreign aid priorities, aligning financial support with strategic interests, regional developments and humanitarian needs.