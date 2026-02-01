Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetBudget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut

Budget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut

Budget 2026 recalibrates foreign aid, boosting Bhutan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka while cutting Bangladesh allocation. The Budget reflects notable changes in India’s financial assistance to partner countries.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026–27, becoming the first finance minister to deliver nine consecutive budgets. Under the government’s Neighbourhood First policy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been allocated ₹22,118.97 crore for foreign aid, marking a modest increase from ₹20,516.61 crore in the previous financial year. The Budget reflects notable changes in India’s financial assistance to neighbouring and strategic partner countries, with allocations rising for several nations while being reduced for others. India has significantly increased financial assistance to Bhutan, its closest strategic partner, allocating ₹2,288.55 crore.

Neighbourhood Aid Boost: Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mongolia Allocations Rise

The enhanced support underlines the strong bilateral relationship, particularly in sectors such as hydropower and infrastructure development. Aid to Afghanistan has been increased threefold, from ₹500 million to ₹150 crore, reaffirming India’s continued commitment to humanitarian assistance and development support in the country. Nepal has received ₹8 billion, an increase of ₹1 billion from last year, while Sri Lanka has been allocated ₹4 billion, also up ₹1 billion. The enhanced allocation to Sri Lanka follows India’s recent financial assistance to help the island nation cope with Cyclone Ditwah. Mongolia has seen a fivefold increase in assistance, with its allocation rising from ₹5 crore to ₹25 crore.

India Recalibrates Regional Foreign Aid

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total allocation for foreign aid in the Union Budget 2026-27?

The Ministry of External Affairs has been allocated ₹22,118.97 crore for foreign aid, a modest increase from the previous financial year's ₹20,516.61 crore.

Which neighboring countries have seen an increase in India's financial assistance?

Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Mongolia have received increased financial aid. Bhutan also saw a significant rise in its allocation.

How has India's aid to Afghanistan changed in the 2026-27 budget?

Aid to Afghanistan has been increased threefold, from ₹500 million to ₹150 crore, demonstrating continued commitment to humanitarian and development support.

Why has India reduced its aid allocation to Bangladesh?

India has reduced its aid allocation to Bangladesh to ₹600 million because only a portion of previously allocated funds was utilized.

Which countries have received significant increases in financial support?

Bhutan, with ₹2,288.55 crore, and Mauritius, with ₹5.5 billion, have received substantially increased financial support.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh INDIA Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 India Budget 2026 2026 India Budget
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget