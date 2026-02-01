Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Budget 2026: Three New All India Institutes Of Ayurveda Announced

Budget 2026: Three New All India Institutes Of Ayurveda Announced

With new Ayurveda institutes, improved quality control labs and caregiver training, Budget 2026 signals a strong push towards wellness, preventive care and healthcare job creation.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Budget 2026: Budget 2026 has placed a strong focus on traditional medicine and healthcare skill development. The government announced the setting up of three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to boost education and research in the sector. Along with this, drug testing laboratories across the country will be strengthened to ensure better quality control and safer healthcare products. The budget also highlights large-scale training initiatives for caregivers and allied health professionals, showing a clear push towards wellness, preventive care, and job creation in the healthcare ecosystem.

Budget 2026 Ayurveda Institutes To Boost Education & Quality Control

One of the key highlights of Budget 2026 is the proposal to set up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda. These institutes aim to improve formal education, advanced research, and clinical practices in Ayurveda. By expanding institutional capacity, the government wants to bring traditional medicine closer to global standards.

Alongside education, the budget also focuses on strengthening drug testing laboratories across India. This step is crucial to ensure the safety, purity, and effectiveness of Ayurvedic medicines.

Better testing facilities will help eliminate substandard products from the market and increase public trust in traditional healthcare systems. Overall, these measures aim to modernise Ayurveda while keeping its core principles intact.

Allied Health Professionals Training In Budget 2026 To Create Jobs

Budget 2026 also places strong emphasis on skill development in healthcare. The government plans to train 1.5 lakh caregivers in wellness and yoga services. This move is expected to support preventive healthcare while generating employment, especially for youth and women.

In addition, the budget announces the establishment of 10 new allied health disciplines, including optometry, anaesthesia, applied psychology, and behavioural health. The goal is to train 1 lakh Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) over the next five years.

These trained professionals will help reduce the burden on doctors, improve patient care, and strengthen India’s healthcare delivery system. This initiative reflects a long-term strategy to build a skilled and future-ready healthcare workforce.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key healthcare initiatives in Budget 2026?

Budget 2026 focuses on traditional medicine, healthcare skill development, and improving quality control. It includes setting up new Ayurveda institutes and strengthening drug testing laboratories.

How will Budget 2026 boost Ayurveda education and research?

The budget proposes establishing three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to enhance formal education, advanced research, and clinical practices in the field.

What measures are being taken to ensure the quality of Ayurvedic medicines?

Drug testing laboratories across India will be strengthened to ensure the safety, purity, and effectiveness of Ayurvedic medicines, eliminating substandard products.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lifestyle Business ABP Live Budget 2026
