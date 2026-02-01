Budget 2026 focuses on traditional medicine, healthcare skill development, and improving quality control. It includes setting up new Ayurveda institutes and strengthening drug testing laboratories.
Budget 2026: Three New All India Institutes Of Ayurveda Announced
With new Ayurveda institutes, improved quality control labs and caregiver training, Budget 2026 signals a strong push towards wellness, preventive care and healthcare job creation.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key healthcare initiatives in Budget 2026?
How will Budget 2026 boost Ayurveda education and research?
The budget proposes establishing three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to enhance formal education, advanced research, and clinical practices in the field.
What measures are being taken to ensure the quality of Ayurvedic medicines?
Drug testing laboratories across India will be strengthened to ensure the safety, purity, and effectiveness of Ayurvedic medicines, eliminating substandard products.
