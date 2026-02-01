Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Proposes Tax, Customs Changes, High-Speed Trains, Defence Boost

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Proposes Tax, Customs Changes, High-Speed Trains, Defence Boost

Union Budget 2026 India Updates: Track FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech, key tax changes, income tax updates, sector impact, and expert analysis as India’s Union Budget unfolds in real time.

By : Sakshi Arora  | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 11:51 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Stay with ABP throughout the day for real-time updates, expert reactions and sector-wise analysis as Budget 2026 unfolds live from Parliament.
Source : PTI

Background

Union Budget 2026 Updates: Budget Day has arrived. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 today, Sunday, February 1, marking her ninth consecutive Budget speech in Parliament. 

The presentation is historically notable, it is the first time in at least a decade that the Union Budget is being tabled on a Sunday.

Stay with ABP Live throughout the day for real-time updates, expert reactions and sector-wise analysis as Budget 2026 unfolds live from Parliament.

Budget Day: What Happened Today

The Finance Minister delivered the Union Budget speech at 11 AM before both Houses of Parliament. The Budget Session had begun on January 28 and was scheduled to continue until February 13, with the second leg planned from March 9 to April 2.

Ahead of the presentation, the traditional Halwa ceremony was held on January 27 at North Block, marking the finalisation of the Budget documents. Officials involved in drafting then entered the customary ‘lock-in’ phase.

The Economic Survey 2026 had been tabled on January 29, providing an overview of India’s economic performance and policy challenges ahead of the fiscal blueprint.

Watch Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Where and How to Watch FM 

The Broader Economic Context

Budget 2026 is being presented at a time when India continues to project strong growth momentum compared with other major economies. However, policymakers must also navigate global uncertainty, shifting trade alignments, inflation management, and fiscal consolidation commitments.

Industry observers will be closely tracking capital expenditure allocations, fiscal deficit targets, direct tax announcements, and policy signals for manufacturing and infrastructure. Artificial intelligence, automobiles, defence, electronics, MSMEs, renewable energy, railways and urban development are expected to feature prominently.

Agriculture, healthcare, logistics and tourism are also on the radar as stakeholders look for targeted interventions and funding clarity.

Real Estate: Tax Reforms And Liquidity Under The Spotlight

For the real estate sector, expectations centre around improving affordability and unlocking liquidity.

Shorab Upadhyay, Managing Director of TRG Group, indicated that the industry is looking for income tax relief that puts more disposable income in the hands of homebuyers. 

According to him, a revision in tax slabs and higher exemption limits could stimulate demand. He also underscored the need to revisit deductions on home loans, noting that current caps do not fully reflect rising property and construction costs. 

From a developer standpoint, he suggested that easing capital gains norms and shortening the holding period for long-term capital gains tax could encourage reinvestment into fresh housing supply. Rationalising GST and improving input tax credit mechanisms, he added, would further enhance affordability.

Anurag Goel, Director at Goel Ganga Developments, framed housing as critical infrastructure rather than merely an asset class. He pointed out that while PMAY-Urban 2.0 and significant housing commitments demonstrate intent, policy fine-tuning is now essential to ensure supply matches ambition.

 Measures such as rationalising GST on under-construction homes, revisiting affordable housing price thresholds and extending targeted tax benefits for buyers, particularly in Tier 1.5 and Tier 2 cities, could unlock sustainable urban growth, he observed. Greater policy clarity, in his view, would enable developers to invest confidently in high-density, transit-oriented and environmentally sustainable projects.

Cybersecurity: Safeguarding India’s Digital Momentum

As India’s digital economy scales rapidly, cybersecurity is emerging as a parallel priority.

Mandar Patil, Senior Vice President, Sales at Cyble, noted that while initiatives such as Digital India, CERT-In, the National Cyber Security Policy and the IndiaAI Mission have strengthened the foundation, the next phase must focus on advanced threat intelligence and skilled cyber talent. 

He emphasised that sustained public-private collaboration and targeted investments would be crucial to securing national infrastructure and citizen data, thereby reinforcing trust in India’s digital ecosystem.

 

 

 

23:13 PM (IST)  •  01 Feb 2026

Budget 2026 Focuses On Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Fiscal Discipline Says Rahul Jain

Rahul Jain from Nuvama Wealth Management said, “Budget 2026 continues to prioritise manufacturing and infrastructure, reinforcing the government’s agenda for growth and employment. While largely a continuation of existing policies, it provides clarity for investors by keeping STCG and LTCG unchanged and aligning buyback taxation with capital gains. With capital expenditure raised to ₹12.2 lakh crore and net borrowing at ₹11.7 lakh crore, the Budget balances fiscal discipline with long-term growth. Overall, it is a measured, forward-looking Budget, positive for infrastructure, railways, manufacturing, and capex-linked sectors.”

23:09 PM (IST)  •  01 Feb 2026

Indranil Pan Calls Budget 2026 Pragmatic, Growth-Focused

Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at YES Bank, said the Union Budget 2026 continues the reform trajectory from last year, focusing on inclusive growth and boosting production across primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors. He noted increased capital expenditure of ₹1 trillion, with allocations for high-speed rail, waterways, and coastal cargo, and measures to reduce dependence on imports. Pan highlighted support for MSMEs, electronics manufacturing, and rare earth initiatives as steps toward self-reliance. While fiscal consolidation is maintained, he flagged high gross borrowings of ₹17.2 trillion as a potential concern for the debt market.

New Update
