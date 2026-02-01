Union Budget 2026: Coconut Production Scheme Announced, Here’s What It Means

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAgricultureUnion Budget 2026: Coconut Production Scheme Announced, Here’s What It Means

Union Budget 2026 announces coconut production schemes in major states, along with plans to boost cashew and cocoa as global brands to increase farm incomes.

01 Feb 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

Today in Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed coconut production schemes in major coconut-producing states, signalling a renewed push to strengthen farm incomes and diversify agricultural output across the country.

Coconut Production Schemes Take Center Stage

Coconut, a vital crop for millions of farmers, received special attention in the Budget. The proposed coconut production schemes will be rolled out in major coconut-producing states, reinforcing the government’s intent to strengthen the sector from cultivation to marketing.

These efforts align closely with existing initiatives such as the Coconut Development Scheme introduced by the Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department of Gujarat. The scheme encourages coconut cultivation by providing quality saplings at reasonable prices, along with financial assistance to farmers. It also promotes sustainable farming through practices like Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and Integrated Nutrient Management (INM).

Focus On High-Value Crops Across Regions

As part of the broader agricultural roadmap, the Budget outlines targeted support for high-value crops such as coconut, cocoa, cashew, and sandalwood, particularly in coastal regions where these crops thrive naturally. In hilly areas, the emphasis will be on promoting nut crops, including pine nuts, to better align farming practices with local geography.

This region-specific approach aims to reduce risk for farmers, improve productivity, and encourage sustainable income growth by matching crops to the environments best suited for them.

Role Of The Coconut Development Board

Supporting these initiatives is the Coconut Development Board, a statutory body established in 1981 under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Created through the Coconut Development Board Act, 1979, the Board plays a central role in the integrated development of coconut cultivation and the coconut industry across India.

Its key objectives include:

  • Providing financial and technical assistance to develop high-yielding coconut hybrids and adopt improved cultivation methods
  • Encouraging the use of modern processing technologies and expanding areas under coconut cultivation, including replanting
  • Offering technical guidance to those involved in cultivation, processing, and marketing
  • Recommending measures to strengthen domestic and international marketing of coconut and its products
  • Ensuring that small and marginal farmers actively participate in and benefit from the growth of the coconut industry

Read
01 Feb 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
