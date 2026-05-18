Why BSE Could Soon Join India’s Elite Nifty 50 Club While Wipro Drops Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BSE Ltd likely to join Nifty 50 index in September.

IT firm Wipro Ltd faces potential exclusion from the index.

BSE shares surged driven by trading volumes and retail participation.

India’s oldest stock exchange could soon find itself among the country’s most elite listed companies.

BSE Ltd is set to enter the benchmark Nifty 50 Index in the September 2026 rebalancing, according to an analysis by Quiddity Advisors. If the reshuffle goes through, IT major Wipro Ltd is likely to make way, reported Moneycontrol.

The potential inclusion marks a dramatic shift in market fortunes for both companies: one riding a wave of trading activity and retail participation, the other struggling with weak technology sector sentiment and concerns around artificial intelligence disruption.

Why BSE Is Suddenly Nifty 50 Material

Under the index methodology, a change in the Nifty 50 is triggered when an eligible stock’s Average Float Market Cap (AFMC) becomes more than 1.5 times that of the smallest company currently in the index.

According to Quiddity Advisors analyst Janaghan Jeyakumar, BSE has now crossed that threshold. Its AFMC is currently more than 1.5 times that of Wipro, making the IT company the most vulnerable candidate for exclusion.

If only one stock is replaced during the September review, analysts estimate one-way passive flows of nearly $639 million.

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BSE’s Rally Has Been Hard to Ignore

BSE has emerged as one of the strongest-performing financial stocks in India over the past year.

The company’s shares have surged more than 63 per cent, helped by a sharp increase in trading volumes, growing retail participation and a revival in its derivatives business.

Weekly Sensex options, in particular, have become a major growth driver, contributing to record earnings and renewed investor interest in the exchange operator.

The rally has also reflected the broader boom in retail market activity, with Indian investors increasingly participating in equities and derivatives despite global volatility.

Wipro’s Struggles Continue

While BSE has benefited from India’s trading frenzy, Wipro has faced a far more difficult year.

The IT company’s shares have fallen more than 25 per cent over the same period, weighed down by weakness across the technology sector and uncertainty around the long-term impact of artificial intelligence on traditional IT services.

Investor sentiment worsened further after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results. Revenue missed analyst expectations, while Wipro projected growth guidance of between -2 per cent and 0 per cent for the next quarter.

Slower demand from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment, along with declining net profit, has kept the stock close to its 52-week low. Analysts estimate that if Wipro exits the Nifty 50, passive outflows linked to index funds could reach around $206 million.

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A Second Nifty 50 Change Looks Unlikely

While the spotlight remains on BSE and Wipro, analysts believe a second change in the Nifty 50 remains improbable.

For another inclusion to happen, TVS Motor Company would need to significantly outperform Adani Enterprises, the next likely candidate for deletion.

According to Quiddity Advisors, TVS Motor’s average share price during the remaining reference period would need to rise to Rs 4,757, nearly 40 per cent above current levels.