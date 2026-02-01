Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessBank Holidays February 2026: RBI Lists Nine Closure Days

Bank Holidays February 2026: RBI Lists Nine Closure Days

Branch-based services including cheque deposits, cheque clearance, demand drafts, locker operations and official document verification will not be available on these days.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Banks across India will remain closed for a total of nine days in February 2026, owing to weekly holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Customers are advised to plan branch-related work in advance, as services such as cheque clearance, demand drafts, locker access and passbook updates will not be available on bank holidays.

RBI’s Classification Of Bank Holidays

The RBI categorises bank holidays under three broad heads:

  • Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which affect cheque clearance and other instrument-related transactions
  • State-specific holidays, declared for local festivals or historical occasions
  • RTGS holidays, during which RTGS transactions may be impacted, though other digital services continue

February 2026 includes holidays across all three categories.

Date-Wise Bank Holidays In February 2026

Banks will remain closed on the following dates:

  • February 1 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (nationwide)
  • February 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday (nationwide)
  • February 15 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (nationwide)
  • February 18 (Wednesday): Losar (Sikkim only)
  • February 19 (Thursday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra only)
  • February 20 (Friday): State Foundation Day (Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram)
  • February 22 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (nationwide)
  • February 27 (Friday): Lui-Ngai-Ni festival (Manipur only)
  • February 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (nationwide)

Services Affected On Bank Holidays

Branch-based services including cheque deposits, cheque clearance, demand drafts, locker operations and official document verification will not be available on these days.

Digital Banking To Remain Functional

Despite branch closures, digital banking services will continue to operate. UPI, IMPS, NEFT, mobile and internet banking services, along with ATM withdrawals and balance enquiries, will remain available. RTGS services may be affected on select holidays.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many days will banks be closed in February 2026?

Banks across India will be closed for nine days in February 2026. This is due to a combination of weekly holidays, Saturdays, and state-specific festivals.

Which banking services will be unavailable on bank holidays?

Branch-based services like cheque clearance, demand drafts, locker access, and passbook updates will not be available on bank holidays.

Will digital banking services be affected by bank holidays?

No, digital banking services such as UPI, IMPS, NEFT, mobile and internet banking, and ATM operations will remain functional.

What are the different categories of bank holidays?

The RBI categorizes bank holidays into three types: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, state-specific holidays, and RTGS holidays.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holidays February 2026 RBI Lists Nine Closure Days RBI Bank Holidays List
