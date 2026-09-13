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English NewsBusinessBank Holiday Tomorrow, Sep 14: Check If Your City’s Bank Branches Are Closed For Ganesh Chaturthi

Bank Holiday Tomorrow, Sep 14: Check If Your City’s Bank Branches Are Closed For Ganesh Chaturthi

The RBI's holiday listing uses different names for the occasion across banking centres, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Vinayakar Chathurthi and Hartalika.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Several cities observe bank holidays September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi.
  • Bank closures extend to some cities September 15 regionally.
  • Digital banking, UPI remain active despite physical branch closures.

If you have a bank visit planned for Monday, September 14, it may be worth checking the holiday calendar before heading to your branch. Banks will not be closed across the country tomorrow, but branches in several cities will observe a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi and related regional celebrations.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, September 14 is a bank holiday in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada.

For customers in other centres, including Delhi, September 14 is not listed as a bank holiday. Branches will therefore follow their normal working schedule, subject to any bank-specific arrangements.

Why Are Banks Closed On September 14?

The closures are linked to Ganesh Chaturthi and related regional observances. The RBI's holiday listing uses different names for the occasion across banking centres, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Vinayakar Chathurthi and Hartalika.

The holiday is therefore location-specific rather than a nationwide bank closure. Customers should check the holiday applicable to their particular banking centre rather than assuming that all branches will be shut.

Also Read : Credit Cards, UPI And Instant Loans Changed Spending: Should We Bring Back 80s Money Habits?

Bank Holiday On September 15: More Cities To See Closure

The festive break continues in some centres on Tuesday, September 15.

Banks in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji are scheduled to remain closed for observances including Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Nuakhai and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, depending on the centre.

This means customers in some cities may have to account for more than one consecutive day of branch closures when planning banking work.

What About Online Banking And UPI?

A bank holiday generally refers to the closure of physical branches. Customers who need to make routine digital payments or access online banking services can continue to use their bank's digital channels, subject to the availability of individual services.

However, anyone who needs a branch-based service should plan around the applicable local holiday.

Bank Holidays Around September 14

The September calendar has already seen a few regional closures. Banks in Jaipur were closed on September 11 for Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections, while September 12 was the second Saturday and also saw a holiday in Guwahati for the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. Sunday, September 13, is a regular weekly bank holiday across the country.

After the September 14-15 closures, further regional bank holidays are scheduled later in the month.

Also Read : US H-2B Visa Cap Full: Does It Affect Indians? Here’s What Foreign Workers Should Know

More Bank Holidays In September 2026

Customers may also encounter branch closures on the following dates:

Date Cities Reason
September 21 Guwahati, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva / Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
September 22 Ranchi Karma Puja
September 23 Jammu, Srinagar Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
September 25 Gangtok Indrajatra
September 26 Across India Fourth Saturday
September 27 Across India Sunday

The RBI's holiday system is based on banking centres, so a festival holiday in one city does not necessarily mean that bank branches in another part of the country will also be shut.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are banks closed across the entire country on September 14?

No, banks are not closed nationwide on September 14. Branches in several specific cities will observe a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi and related regional celebrations.

What is the reason for bank closures on September 14?

Bank closures on September 14 are linked to Ganesh Chaturthi and related regional observances. The RBI's holiday listing uses various names for the occasion.

Will online banking and UPI services be affected by bank holidays?

No, a bank holiday generally means physical branch closures. You can continue to use digital channels like online banking and UPI for routine transactions.

Does a bank holiday in one city mean banks are closed everywhere?

No, the RBI's holiday system is based on banking centres. A festival holiday in one city does not necessarily mean banks in another part of the country will be shut.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Bank Holidays Ganesh Chaturthi Bank Holiday Bank Holiday Tomorrow Bank Holiday In September September 14 Bank Holiday
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