IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live: India Opt To Bowl, Check Confirmed Playing 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won toss, elected to bowl in 4th ODI.

Shreyas Iyer captains India for first time in ODI.

India leads series 2-0, aiming to seal win.

New Zealand must win to keep series alive.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live: India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Shreyas Iyer is leading the visitors for the first time in ODI cricket, with India looking to seal the series with another victory.

The Men in Blue head into the contest with a 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches. The third ODI in Hamilton ended in a washout, with persistent rain preventing even a single delivery from being bowled. India can now secure the series with a win in either of the remaining two matches.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher.

Shreyas Iyer Takes Charge As India Look To Seal ODI Series

India have made changes to their leadership group for the final two matches after Shubman Gill left the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series. Iyer, who served as Gill's deputy in the first three games, has taken over as captain, while Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain.

KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj have also left the ODI squad for Test preparations. Their departures have opened up opportunities for the likes of Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other members of India's reshuffled squad.

For Iyer, the fourth ODI marks his first assignment as India's captain in the 50-over format. The middle-order batter will be keen to make a winning start to his leadership stint and guide India to an unassailable series lead.

New Zealand Aim To Keep Series Alive

New Zealand, meanwhile, have their work cut out after falling behind in the series. The hosts lost the opening ODI by five wickets and the second by four runs, leaving them with no margin for error if they are to level the five-match contest.

The Black Caps have also made changes to their squad for the final two games, with several regular players leaving to prepare for the upcoming Test series. Mitchell Santner continues to lead the side, while players such as Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Will Young will have important roles to play.

A victory in Mount Maunganui is essential for New Zealand to take the series to a decider. If India win, they will clinch the five-match ODI series with one game still to be played.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Match Details