Who Is Colette Kress? The Woman Taking Charge Of Nvidia After Jensen Huang's Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned amid Chinese spy allegations.

CFO Colette Kress appointed interim CEO, company seeks successor.

Kress, a veteran finance executive, vowed to continue company's trajectory.

Kress priorities include AI, accelerated computing, and customer delivery.

Nvidia is facing a major leadership transition following the resignation of its co-founder and long-serving CEO, Jensen Huang. As reports surrounding Huang's alleged links to a Chinese spy intensified, the controversy drew increased attention to the company. Nvidia had earlier expressed confidence in its chief executive, but Huang has now stepped down from his position.

Following the announcement, Nvidia confirmed that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Colette Kress, would take over as interim CEO. The company has also indicated that it will look for a permanent successor. Here's what to know about Kress, who will temporarily lead the AI giant.

Who Is Colette Kress?

Colette Kress has been Nvidia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since September 2013, when she joined the company. Before moving to Nvidia, she spent nearly 25 years in senior finance roles at several major technology companies.

Kress previously served as Senior Vice President and CFO at Cisco for nearly three years, overseeing various businesses, engineering and financial operations.

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Before that, she spent nearly 13 years at Microsoft, including four years as CFO of the company's Server and Tools division.

What Did Kress Say After Taking Over As Interim CEO?

According to Reuters, Kress said she would build on the strong foundation established by former CEO Jensen Huang after being appointed interim chief executive.

She said Nvidia's strength lay in its employees and that the team would work together to take the company forward. Kress also highlighted her priority of building on the position Nvidia had established under Huang's leadership over the past 33 years.

She added that the company would continue its work in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI), while seeking to make the most of emerging business opportunities.

Kress said Nvidia would remain focused on delivering for its customers, business partners, developers and shareholders.

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