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English NewsTechnologyJensen Huang Resigns As Nvidia CEO After Reports Of Two Extramarital Affairs

Jensen Huang Resigns As Nvidia CEO After Reports Of Two Extramarital Affairs

Nvidia's board announced that Huang had stepped down as president, CEO and board member with immediate effect.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO due to affair reports.
  • Colette Kress appointed interim CEO; Harvey Jones board chair.
  • Nvidia expects continued operations despite leadership change.
  • Huang's exit raises questions for AI ecosystem future.

Jensen Huang has resigned as chief executive of Nvidia, bringing an end to his 33-year tenure at the helm of the AI giant he co-founded. His departure on Thursday follows reports of two extramarital affairs, one of which allegedly involved a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing.

Nvidia's board announced that Huang had stepped down as president, CEO and board member with immediate effect.

Colette Kress Named Interim CEO, Harvey Jones Appointed Board Chair

Colette Kress, who has served as Nvidia's executive vice-president and chief financial officer since joining the company in September 2013, will take over as interim CEO.

The board of directors has also appointed Harvey C Jones as its first-ever chairperson. Jones has more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, technology executive and venture investor, including stints as CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys.

"Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position," Jones said, expressing confidence in Kress and the company's leadership team.

He added that Nvidia's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap were expected to continue without interruption.

Kress said she was committed to building on the foundation laid by Huang over the past 33 years and continuing the company's work in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence.

"NVIDIA's strength has always come from its people," she said, adding that the company's focus would remain on serving its customers, partners, developers and shareholders.

The board also acknowledged Huang's contributions, describing Nvidia as "one of the most consequential technology companies in the world" and thanking him for his "immeasurable contributions" to the company and the industry.

Meanwhile, Nvidia said it would announce its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 17, as scheduled. The results will be released at approximately 1:20 pm PT, followed by an earnings call at 2 pm PT.

ALSO READ: Who Could Replace Jensen Huang As Nvidia CEO? Ian Buck, Jay Puri Among Top Contenders

Reports Of Alleged Affairs Put Pressure On Huang

Pressure had been mounting on Huang, 63, in recent days following reports that he had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing. Huang is married.

Nvidia's board met on Wednesday to discuss his possible ouster, a person familiar with the matter said. The meeting came after reports earlier that day alleged that Huang had also been involved in an extramarital affair with a senior company executive who reported directly to him.

Nvidia Faces Uncertainty After Huang's Exit

Huang's departure leaves the $4 trillion company facing uncertainty and raises questions about the future of the AI ecosystem he helped build.

Nvidia has played a central role in the artificial intelligence industry, reinvesting its growing cash reserves in cloud service providers, suppliers and some of the world's biggest research laboratories.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Launch Leave: Logitech Gives 7,000 Employees A Paid Day Off, 12.5 Million Americans May Skip Work

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia's CEO?

Jensen Huang resigned following reports of two extramarital affairs. One allegedly involved a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing.

Who has been appointed as Nvidia's interim CEO?

Colette Kress, Nvidia's executive vice-president and CFO since 2013, will take over as interim CEO. She has a deep understanding of the company's business.

Who is the new chairperson of Nvidia's board?

Harvey C Jones has been appointed as Nvidia's first-ever board chairperson. He has over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and technology executive.

How will Jensen Huang's departure affect Nvidia's operations?

Nvidia expects its operations, customer commitments, and product roadmap to continue without interruption. Interim CEO Colette Kress is committed to building on Huang's foundation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
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Jensen Huang Resigns Nvidia CEO Resigns Reports Of Two Extramarital Affairs
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