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English NewsBusinessAfter Mother Dairy, Amul Hikes Milk Prices: Check When New Rates Take Effect

After Mother Dairy, Amul Hikes Milk Prices: Check When New Rates Take Effect

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 07:05 PM (IST)

Following Mother Dairy, Amul Milk has also increased its milk prices. The price of Amul milk has been increased by ₹2 and ₹4, respectively. These new rates will be effective from November 12th.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
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