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After Mother Dairy, Amul Hikes Milk Prices: Check When New Rates Take Effect
Following Mother Dairy, Amul Milk has also increased its milk prices. The price of Amul milk has been increased by ₹2 and ₹4, respectively. These new rates will be effective from November 12th.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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