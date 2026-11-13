Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide gross within eight days.

Film reached ₹564.60 crore India net, becoming 6th highest.

Maintaining momentum, film surpassed Animal, Gadar 2, Pathaan collections.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash-starrer Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office, drawing audiences to theatres even after the Diwali holiday period has ended. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has maintained its momentum on working days, adding another substantial amount to its collection on the eighth day of release. After crossing the Rs 500-crore mark on Day 7, the film has now surpassed the lifetime collections of several major Bollywood hits, including Animal, Gadar 2 and Pathaan. It has also crossed Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide gross collections.

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'Ramayana' Box Office Collection Day 8: How Much Did The Film Earn?

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences after its release, Ramayana has benefited from positive word of mouth. The film continues to attract large crowds, and its box office figures reflect the sustained interest.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India on Day 8, across 24,042 shows. This represents a 24.3% drop compared with its Day 7 collection of Rs 70.65 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 43 crore, while the Kannada version earned Rs 3.25 crore. The Malayalam version collected Rs 2.80 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 2.30 crore and Tamil at Rs 2.15 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 564.60 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 675.05 crore.

The film also recorded a strong performance overseas. It earned Rs 25 crore on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 358.50 crore. As a result, Ramayana's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,033.55 crore.

Here's how the film performed during its first eight days:

Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore

Rs 64.85 crore Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore

Rs 48.05 crore Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore

Rs 69.80 crore Day 4: Rs 56.15 crore

Rs 56.15 crore Day 5: Rs 107.50 crore

Rs 107.50 crore Day 6: Rs 94.10 crore

Rs 94.10 crore Day 7: Rs 70.65 crore

Rs 70.65 crore Day 8: Rs 53.50 crore

Ramayana Becomes Bollywood's 6th Biggest Film

With its India net collection reaching Rs 564.60 crore, Ramayana has moved ahead of several successful Bollywood releases in the domestic box office rankings. It has surpassed the lifetime India collections of Dangal (Rs 387.39 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 525.50 crore), Pathaan (Rs 543.22 crore) and Animal (Rs 554 crore).

The film is now placed sixth among Bollywood's highest-grossing films in India. Its next major target is Chhaava, which has a reported lifetime collection of Rs 615.39 crore.

With its current run, Ramayana is closing in on that figure.

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Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films In India

1. Dhurandhar 2: Rs 1,186.32 crore

2. Dhurandhar: Rs 894.49 crore

3. Jawan: Rs 640.42 crore

4. Stree 2: Rs 627.50 crore

5. Chhaava: Rs 615.39 crore

6. Ramayana: Rs 564.60 crore (8 days)

7. Animal: Rs 554 crore

8. Pathaan: Rs 543.22 crore

9. Gadar 2: Rs 525.50 crore

10. Dangal: Rs 387.39 crore