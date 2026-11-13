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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRanbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Crosses Rs 1,000 Cr Worldwide; Beats 'Animal', 'Gadar 2' And 'Pathaan'

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Crosses Rs 1,000 Cr Worldwide; Beats 'Animal', 'Gadar 2' And 'Pathaan'

Ramayana Box Office Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's film earned Rs 53.50 crore, beating Animal, Gadar 2 and Pathaan. The film has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide gross within eight days.
  • Film reached ₹564.60 crore India net, becoming 6th highest.
  • Maintaining momentum, film surpassed Animal, Gadar 2, Pathaan collections.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash-starrer Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office, drawing audiences to theatres even after the Diwali holiday period has ended. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has maintained its momentum on working days, adding another substantial amount to its collection on the eighth day of release. After crossing the Rs 500-crore mark on Day 7, the film has now surpassed the lifetime collections of several major Bollywood hits, including Animal, Gadar 2 and Pathaan. It has also crossed Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide gross collections.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna Calls Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' A 'Wastage Of Money', Questions Film's Massive Budget

'Ramayana' Box Office Collection Day 8: How Much Did The Film Earn?

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences after its release, Ramayana has benefited from positive word of mouth. The film continues to attract large crowds, and its box office figures reflect the sustained interest.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India on Day 8, across 24,042 shows. This represents a 24.3% drop compared with its Day 7 collection of Rs 70.65 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 43 crore, while the Kannada version earned Rs 3.25 crore. The Malayalam version collected Rs 2.80 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 2.30 crore and Tamil at Rs 2.15 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 564.60 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 675.05 crore.

The film also recorded a strong performance overseas. It earned Rs 25 crore on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 358.50 crore. As a result, Ramayana's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,033.55 crore.

Here's how the film performed during its first eight days:

  • Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore
  • Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore
  • Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore
  • Day 4: Rs 56.15 crore
  • Day 5: Rs 107.50 crore
  • Day 6: Rs 94.10 crore
  • Day 7: Rs 70.65 crore
  • Day 8: Rs 53.50 crore

Ramayana Becomes Bollywood's 6th Biggest Film

With its India net collection reaching Rs 564.60 crore, Ramayana has moved ahead of several successful Bollywood releases in the domestic box office rankings. It has surpassed the lifetime India collections of Dangal (Rs 387.39 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 525.50 crore), Pathaan (Rs 543.22 crore) and Animal (Rs 554 crore).

The film is now placed sixth among Bollywood's highest-grossing films in India. Its next major target is Chhaava, which has a reported lifetime collection of Rs 615.39 crore.

With its current run, Ramayana is closing in on that figure.

ALSO READ: Juhi Chawla Flags Unusual 'Burnt-Fuel Smell' In Mumbai Amid Concerns Over Rising Air Pollution

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films In India

1. Dhurandhar 2: Rs 1,186.32 crore
2. Dhurandhar: Rs 894.49 crore
3. Jawan: Rs 640.42 crore
4. Stree 2: Rs 627.50 crore
5. Chhaava: Rs 615.39 crore
6. Ramayana: Rs 564.60 crore (8 days)
7. Animal: Rs 554 crore
8. Pathaan: Rs 543.22 crore
9. Gadar 2: Rs 525.50 crore
10. Dangal: Rs 387.39 crore

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total worldwide gross collection of the film Ramayana?

Ramayana's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,033.55 crore after eight days of its release. This includes a strong performance from its overseas collections.

How much did Ramayana collect on its eighth day in India?

On its eighth day, Ramayana collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India across 24,042 shows. This brought its total India net collection to Rs 564.60 crore.

Where does Ramayana rank among Bollywood's highest-grossing films in India?

With an India net collection of Rs 564.60 crore after 8 days, Ramayana is currently the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Animal, Pathaan, and Gadar 2.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Animal Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Gadar 2 Pathaan Ramayana Box Office Collection
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