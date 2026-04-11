Adityanath calls for time-bound action to position UP as India's 'deep-tech capital'

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for time-bound action to position the state as the country's "deep-tech capital" under the vision "Innovate in UP, Scale for the World".

According to a press statement, at a high-level meeting, Adityanath emphasised growth in sectors, such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drones, green hydrogen, cyber security and med-tech, while stressing stronger industry-research coordination to scale innovation and generate employment.

A presentation by Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal highlighted ongoing work in med-tech, including a proposed institute under the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, the construction of which is expected to begin in November.

The chief minister directed for expediting green-hydrogen initiatives and discussed setting up a first-of-its-kind institutional centre for clinical validation in ayurveda to promote scientific research and global acceptance.

He also stressed developing Uttar Pradesh as a hub of indigenous drone manufacturing and advancing quantum research. The proposed "UP Deep-Tech Hub" in Noida will serve as a central platform for startups, research and industry, with a focus on "research at IIT-Kanpur and deployment from Noida", the statement said.

Adityanath directed officials to ensure a swift implementation of all projects to establish the state as a leader in deep-tech innovation. PTI CDN RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)