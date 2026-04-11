Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessAdityanath calls for time-bound action to position UP as India's 'deep-tech capital'

Adityanath calls for time-bound action to position UP as India's 'deep-tech capital'

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for time-bound action to position the state as the country's "deep-tech capital" under the vision "Innovate in UP, Scale for the World.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for time-bound action to position the state as the country's "deep-tech capital" under the vision "Innovate in UP, Scale for the World".

According to a press statement, at a high-level meeting, Adityanath emphasised growth in sectors, such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drones, green hydrogen, cyber security and med-tech, while stressing stronger industry-research coordination to scale innovation and generate employment.

A presentation by Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal highlighted ongoing work in med-tech, including a proposed institute under the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, the construction of which is expected to begin in November.

The chief minister directed for expediting green-hydrogen initiatives and discussed setting up a first-of-its-kind institutional centre for clinical validation in ayurveda to promote scientific research and global acceptance.

He also stressed developing Uttar Pradesh as a hub of indigenous drone manufacturing and advancing quantum research. The proposed "UP Deep-Tech Hub" in Noida will serve as a central platform for startups, research and industry, with a focus on "research at IIT-Kanpur and deployment from Noida", the statement said.

Adityanath directed officials to ensure a swift implementation of all projects to establish the state as a leader in deep-tech innovation. PTI CDN RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Published at : 11 Apr 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Business News 11 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Adityanath calls for time-bound action to position UP as India's 'deep-tech capital'
Adityanath calls for time-bound action to position UP as India's 'deep-tech capital'
Business
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Modi Promises 7th Pay Commission For Bengal Employees Within 45 Days
PM Modi Promises 7th Pay Commission For Bengal Employees Within 45 Days
Business
Jaypee Founder Jaiprakash Gaur Supports Adani Group’s JAL Acquisition After CoC Approval
Jaypee Founder Jaiprakash Gaur Supports Adani Group’s JAL Acquisition After CoC Approval
Business
Dalal Street Rallies: Sensex Up 900 Points, Nifty Over 24K Despite Uncertainty Over US-Iran Talks
Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 900 Points As US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Keep Investors Hopeful
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls
Breaking News: Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Cash Scandal, Submits Resignation to President
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Oath Row Sparks Fierce Debate Between RJD and JD(U) Over Bihar CM Future
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Amidst Rising CM Speculations
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Marks a Turning Point in Bihar's Political Landscape
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Raghav Chandra
Raghav Chandra
OPINION | One Word, Global Shock: How Trump’s ‘Civilisation’ Threat Sparked Fear Of Catastrophe
Opinion
Embed widget