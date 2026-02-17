Adani To Build Hyperscale AI Data Centres, Unveils $100 Billion Energy-Compute Plan For India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Adani Group has announced a USD 100 billion direct investment to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035, marking one of the world’s largest integrated energy-compute commitments.

The initiative aims to create a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in what the Group describes as the emerging “Intelligence Revolution”.

The investment is projected to catalyse an additional USD 150 billion by 2035 across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and allied sectors. Together, this could build a USD 250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the next decade.

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future.”

Expanding Toward A 5 GW Target

The roadmap builds on AdaniConnex’s existing 2 GW national data centre network and targets expansion to 5 GW, positioning India at the centre of the global AI economy.

Key partnerships include collaboration with Google to establish what is described as the nation’s largest gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, along with additional campuses in Noida, and a partnership with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune. The Group is also in discussions with other major players to set up large-scale campuses across India.

The company will further deepen its partnership with Flipkart by developing a second AI data centre tailored to support the company’s next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.

World’s Largest Integrated Data Centre Platform

The proposed 5 GW deployment is designed to create the world’s largest integrated data centre platform, combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI compute within a unified architecture.

Unlike conventional expansions, the programme is structured as a coordinated energy-and-compute ecosystem, where generation capacity, grid resilience and high-density processing infrastructure are developed simultaneously.

Facilities will be optimised for high-density compute clusters and advanced AI workloads, incorporating liquid cooling systems and high-efficiency power architecture. Dedicated compute capacity will support Indian Large Language Models (LLMs) and national data initiatives, with an emphasis on data sovereignty. Transmission networks and advanced grid systems will underpin reliability and scalability.

Leveraging Renewable Energy And Connectivity

Central to the strategy is Adani Green Energy’s 30 GW Khavda project, with more than 10 GW already operational. The Group has also committed an additional USD 55 billion to expand its renewable portfolio, including one of the world’s largest battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Global connectivity will be supported through cable landing stations, including those located at Adani’s ports, aimed at ensuring low-latency integration with the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Strengthening Domestic Supply Chains

To mitigate global supply-chain risks, the Group plans to co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships for critical infrastructure components such as high-capacity transformers, advanced power electronics, grid systems, inverters and industrial thermal management solutions.

The strategy is intended to position India not only as a data hub but also as a producer and exporter of advanced intelligence and compute infrastructure.

Alignment With National Priorities

Leveraging its AI-based industry cloud that manages millions of renewable assets in real time, the Group plans to expand internal compute capabilities. In alignment with the PM Gati Shakti programme, agentic AI will be embedded across logistics, ports and industrial corridors to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining data sovereignty.

Democratising Compute And Building Talent

In line with India’s five-layer AI architecture, Applications, Models, Chips, Energy and Data Centres, the Group plans to collaborate across the stack. A portion of GPU capacity will be reserved for Indian AI startups, research institutions and deep-tech entrepreneurs to address compute shortages.

Working with academic institutions, the Group will also establish specialised AI Infrastructure Engineering curricula, applied AI research labs focused on energy and logistics, and a national fellowship programme to bridge the skills gap.

The initiative represents one of the most expansive integrated energy and AI infrastructure platforms undertaken at a national scale, with the Adani Group inviting global technology firms, sovereign institutions and innovation partners to collaborate in building India’s next-generation AI infrastructure.