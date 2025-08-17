Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMahindra Vision X Previews A Crossover With Possible Hybrid Powertrain

Mahindra Vision X Previews A Crossover With Possible Hybrid Powertrain

Mahindra's Vision X concept is a sleek, sub-4m crossover EV/hybrid, built on the NU_IQ platform, with a distinctive design departing from traditional Mahindra SUVs. It features connected tail-lights, a unique dashboard, and hints at ample space.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Amongst all of the new cars shown by Mahindra at the recent event, the Vision X is the most different since it is not the usual Mahindra we are used to. It is more of a sleek crossover of sorts with a tapered roofline plus connected tail-lights along with a pronounced nose.

The Vision X most likely would be a crossover below 4m and is of course based on the new NU_IQ platform. The lines are edgy and not the usual Mahindra designs as seen with the Vision T and the S. There is also a hint of the XV 3XO about the design but it is much sleeker. The rear also has the same spoiler as the BE6.

Mahindra Vision X Previews A Crossover With Possible Hybrid Powertrain

The concept car also hints at being an EV with the grille and the aero wheels plus of course the flush door handles. The Vision X also houses a different dashboard design with the joined screens and a two spoke steering wheel.


Mahindra Vision X Previews A Crossover With Possible Hybrid Powertrain

Expect space to be ample and it would be having more than the current sub4m SUVs with a longer wheelbase than the XUV3XO. The NU_IQ platform will mean hybrid also and this can be a hybrid of sorts. However, there is some time away before the Vision X comes as this would launch not before 2027 for now.


Mahindra Vision X Previews A Crossover With Possible Hybrid Powertrain

The Vision X will be another model within the XEV EV range and also another ICE model below the XUV700 but alongside the XUV3XO. Although the final design and length plus details are obviously some time away, the Visions X is the most interesting car as it targets a new segment when compared to the traditional SUVs by Mahindra. 

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Vision X Hybrid Powertrain
