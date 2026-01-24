Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch Soon — Will It Get More Features?

After the launch of the Skoda Kushaq facelift, all eyes are on the new Volkswagen Taigun facelift. Both SUVs are important for the group as they were launched to kickstart the 2.0 project.

The new Taigun, like the Kushaq, will get a facelift with a tweaked front end and a new bumper, while the alloy wheels would also be changed. The silhouette will remain the same, though the rear could have a new design with an illuminated logo.





Interior Overhaul And Feature Additions

The bigger changes would be done on the inside, with the new Taigun facelift getting a bigger touchscreen along with a new digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system would be overhauled as well, while new features are expected.

Hence, the Taigun facelift is likely to get new connected tech features and a new panoramic sunroof. The inclusion of the panoramic sunroof remains one of the most important elements and something which owners of compact SUVs expect these days. Hence, the new Taigun facelift getting a panoramic sunroof is important.





Other than that, more features can be expected which are not present in the current-generation Taigun.

Powertrain Updates And Launch Timeline

The mechanical aspect will also get an upgrade, with the 1.0 TSI turbo petrol and the 1.5 TSI turbo petrol gaining some changes. The 1.0 TSI turbo petrol will have a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as against the 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

This will mean better fuel efficiency and an improved driving experience. The Taigun facelift is expected to launch soon after the launch of the Tayron R-Line.