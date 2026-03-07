Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh Returns, But 'Bade Sahab' Remains A Secret

The excitement around Bollywood’s biggest spy-thriller of the year is reaching fever pitch. With the release of the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh is back in action, promising a rollercoaster ride of espionage, high-octane stunts, and intense drama. Fans have been counting down the days to March 19, when the film hits cinemas in five languages, and the trailer only adds fuel to the anticipation.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Sets Fans Buzzing

The wait is finally over. Ranveer Singh unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, sending fans into a frenzy. Sharing the news on Twitter, Ranveer wrote,

“Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM. Dhurandhar: The Revenge releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.”

The trailer promises intense spy-action sequences, gripping twists, and a visual spectacle that fans have been eagerly waiting for since the first installment.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 picks up the story with Ranveer reprising his dual roles as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, raising the stakes in this action-packed spy saga. Scheduled to release on March 19, the film strategically coincides with the festive season of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and arrives just ahead of Eid, making it a major contender at the box office.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film is a labor of love for Aditya Dhar, who not only directs but also writes and produces the project, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar serving as producers.

Unlike its predecessor, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to reach a wider audience with a five-language release: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This move is expected to expand its fan base across India and beyond.

With the postponement of Toxic to June 4, Dhurandhar 2 now faces box office competition from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3, setting the stage for a thrilling clash of high-profile releases.

Fan Reactions And Hype

From jaw-dropping action sequences to Ranveer’s dynamic portrayal of dual roles, the trailer has sparked widespread excitement across social media. Fans are already speculating about the film’s twists, stunts, and character arcs, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

With the release just weeks away, anticipation is at an all-time high, and audiences can’t wait to see whether Dhurandhar: The Revenge lives up to the hype.