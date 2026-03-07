Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh Returns, But 'Bade Sahab' Remains A Secret

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh Returns, But 'Bade Sahab' Remains A Secret

The trailer for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is out. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this high-octane spy thriller is set to release on March 19 in five languages.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

The excitement around Bollywood’s biggest spy-thriller of the year is reaching fever pitch. With the release of the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh is back in action, promising a rollercoaster ride of espionage, high-octane stunts, and intense drama. Fans have been counting down the days to March 19, when the film hits cinemas in five languages, and the trailer only adds fuel to the anticipation.

ALSO READ: Why Is Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Dropping At 11:01 AM? Know The Significance Behind The Unusual Timing

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Sets Fans Buzzing

The wait is finally over. Ranveer Singh unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, sending fans into a frenzy. Sharing the news on Twitter, Ranveer wrote,

“Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM. Dhurandhar: The Revenge releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.”

The trailer promises intense spy-action sequences, gripping twists, and a visual spectacle that fans have been eagerly waiting for since the first installment.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 picks up the story with Ranveer reprising his dual roles as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, raising the stakes in this action-packed spy saga. Scheduled to release on March 19, the film strategically coincides with the festive season of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and arrives just ahead of Eid, making it a major contender at the box office.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film is a labor of love for Aditya Dhar, who not only directs but also writes and produces the project, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar serving as producers.

Unlike its predecessor, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to reach a wider audience with a five-language release: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This move is expected to expand its fan base across India and beyond.

With the postponement of Toxic to June 4, Dhurandhar 2 now faces box office competition from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3, setting the stage for a thrilling clash of high-profile releases.

Fan Reactions And Hype

From jaw-dropping action sequences to Ranveer’s dynamic portrayal of dual roles, the trailer has sparked widespread excitement across social media. Fans are already speculating about the film’s twists, stunts, and character arcs, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

With the release just weeks away, anticipation is at an all-time high, and audiences can’t wait to see whether Dhurandhar: The Revenge lives up to the hype.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar: The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Released
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh Returns, But 'Bade Sahab' Remains A Secret
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh Returns, But 'Bade Sahab' Remains A Secret
Entertainment
Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Nobody Is Watching’ The Kerala Story 2; Manoj Tiwari’s Wife Defends Film
Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Nobody Is Watching’ The Kerala Story 2; Manoj Tiwari’s Wife Defends Film
Entertainment
Rajat Dalal Undergoes Surgery After Tendon Tear During ‘The 50’ Shoot
Rajat Dalal Undergoes Surgery After Tendon Tear During ‘The 50’ Shoot
Entertainment
After Mumbai Concert Criticism, Karan Aujla Returns With ‘Mumbai 2.0’ Show And Free Entry
After Mumbai Concert Criticism, Karan Aujla Returns With ‘Mumbai 2.0’ Show And Free Entry
Advertisement

Videos

Airstrike Alert: Massive bombardment rocks Tehran while Iran retaliates by targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln
War Alert: Israeli Air Force launches massive strikes on Beirut, targeting more than 500 Hezbollah positions
War Update: Operation Epic Fury Intensifies as United States Strikes Key Iran Military Targets
War Alert: Middle East War Enters Day 8 as United States Issues Ultimatum to Iran
Breaking News: Fuel Crisis Hits Pakistan Amid Escalating Middle East War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question
Opinion
Embed widget