Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIAF Pilot Killed In Sukhoi-30 MKI Crash In Assam Was Soon To Get Married

IAF Pilot Killed In Sukhoi-30 MKI Crash In Assam Was Soon To Get Married

Squadron Leader Vashisht hailed from Bhiwani district of Haryana. He is survived by his father Subedar (retd) Anand Prakash. His fiancee is also a pilot.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 09:52 AM (IST)

Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht’s family in Gurugram was busy preparing for his upcoming wedding when tragedy struck on Friday afternoon.

The celebrations turned into grief after the family received a call from an Indian Air Force official informing them that Vashisht had died in the crash of a Su-30 MKI fighter jet in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Soon after the news came in, some members of the family left for Assam, said Chandra Prakash, a relative. Vashisht’s mother has not yet been told about his death.
According to family members, she has been informed only that he was injured in the crash, news agency PTI reported.

As word of the tragedy spread, friends and relatives began arriving at the family’s residence in Sector 22B in Gurugram.

A family friend said Vashisht originally belonged to Haryana’s Bhiwani district. He is survived by his father, retired Subedar Anand Prakash, his mother Anita Devi, and a younger brother.

“Anuj completed his early education from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sector 14, Gurugram, and subsequently joined the Indian Air Force. His family was preparing for his wedding and his fiancee is also a pilot,” Prakash told PTI.

The Indian Air Force confirmed on Friday that Vashisht and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar were killed in the crash. Their Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft, which had taken off from the Jorhat airbase for a training sortie, disappeared from radar shortly after take-off a day earlier.

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana’s Military and Paramilitary Welfare Minister Rao Narbir Singh expressed condolences over the deaths, saying the nation would always remember the sacrifice of its brave sons.

They said Vashisht showed “indomitable courage, dedication and patriotism” in serving the nation, adding that his supreme sacrifice would continue to inspire the country.

The Russian-origin aircraft was on a training sortie and disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Jorhat airbase on Thursday. Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar was also killed in the crash.

Related Video

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
IAF Assam Sukhoi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IAF Pilot Killed In Sukhoi-30 MKI Crash In Assam Was Soon To Get Married
IAF Pilot Killed In Sukhoi-30 MKI Crash In Assam Was Soon To Get Married
India
India Gave Harbour To Another Iran Ship After Tehran's Request Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena: Report
India Gave Harbour To Another Iranian Ship In Kochi Days Before US Sank IRIS Dena: Report
India
Six Candidates From UP Govt’s Free Coaching Programme Crack UPSC
Six Candidates From UP Govt’s Free Coaching Programme Crack UPSC
India
Adityanath Attends RSS-BJP Meet In Kanpur; Unity Push Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls
Adityanath Attends RSS-BJP Meet In Kanpur; Unity Push Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead
Breaking News: Uncertainty Over Iran’s Next Leader After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question
Opinion
Embed widget