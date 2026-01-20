Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Brand’s First Electric Car For India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Even Toyota is jumping into the EV party with the Urban Cruiser EBella and it is the sibling for the e Vitara from Maruti Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser EBella comes with 49 and 61 kWh battery packs and range is 543km for the larger battery pack. It's length is 4285mm and the wheelbase on offer is 2700mm. The Urban Cruiser EBella comes in three variants too.

Battery, Power and Features

Power figures include the starting 49kWh-144hp/189Nm and 61kWh which comes with 174hp/189Nm LFP battery pack. Equipment levels include 7 airbags, 360 degree camera, 18 inch aero wheels, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats while at the rear there are sliding, reclining seats.





It also gets ambient lighting, JBL audio system and a 10.25 inch touchscreen plus a digital instrument cluster. Safety features also include ADAS level 2.

Availability, Warranty and Rivals

Importantly the brand has said the car will be available though (BaaS) rental scheme plus 60 percent buyback. There is also an 8 year battery warranty. For Toyota, this is the first electric car and this will go against a long list of rivals like the Maruti Suzuki eVitara itself and the MG Windsor, Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6 and more.





Pricing is something which we have been expecting and we hope to see the pricing soon while for now bookings are underway for the car. The prices for the eVitara are also not out yet.