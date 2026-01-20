Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoToyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Brand’s First Electric Car For India

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Brand’s First Electric Car For India

Importantly the brand has said the car will be available though (BaaS) rental scheme plus 60 percent buyback. There is also an 8 year battery warranty.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even Toyota is jumping into the EV party with the Urban Cruiser EBella and it is the sibling for the e Vitara from Maruti Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser EBella comes with 49 and 61 kWh battery packs and range is 543km for the larger battery pack. It's length is 4285mm and the wheelbase on offer is 2700mm. The Urban Cruiser EBella comes in three variants too.

Battery, Power and Features

Power figures include the starting 49kWh-144hp/189Nm and 61kWh which comes with 174hp/189Nm LFP battery pack. Equipment levels include 7 airbags, 360 degree camera, 18 inch aero wheels, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats while at the rear there are sliding, reclining seats.


Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Brand’s First Electric Car For India

It also gets ambient lighting, JBL audio system and a 10.25 inch touchscreen plus a digital instrument cluster. Safety features also include ADAS level 2.

Availability, Warranty and Rivals

Importantly the brand has said the car will be available though (BaaS) rental scheme plus 60 percent buyback. There is also an 8 year battery warranty. For Toyota, this is the first electric car and this will go against a long list of rivals like the Maruti Suzuki eVitara itself and the MG Windsor, Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6 and more.


Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Brand’s First Electric Car For India

Pricing is something which we have been expecting and we hope to see the pricing soon while for now bookings are underway for the car. The prices for the eVitara are also not out yet.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the battery options and range for the Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella?

The Urban Cruiser EBella is available with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs. The larger 61 kWh battery offers a range of 543 km.

What are the power outputs for the different battery packs?

The 49 kWh battery pack delivers 144 hp and 189 Nm of torque. The 61 kWh LFP battery pack provides 174 hp and 189 Nm of torque.

What are some of the key features and safety equipment in the Urban Cruiser EBella?

It comes with 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and ADAS Level 2. Rear passengers benefit from sliding and reclining seats.

How will the Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella be available for purchase or use?

The car will be accessible through a Battery as a Service (BaaS) rental scheme and a 60 percent buyback option. It also includes an 8-year battery warranty.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Electric Car Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
News
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget