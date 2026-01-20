The Urban Cruiser EBella is available with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs. The larger 61 kWh battery offers a range of 543 km.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella: Brand’s First Electric Car For India
Even Toyota is jumping into the EV party with the Urban Cruiser EBella and it is the sibling for the e Vitara from Maruti Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser EBella comes with 49 and 61 kWh battery packs and range is 543km for the larger battery pack. It's length is 4285mm and the wheelbase on offer is 2700mm. The Urban Cruiser EBella comes in three variants too.
Battery, Power and Features
Power figures include the starting 49kWh-144hp/189Nm and 61kWh which comes with 174hp/189Nm LFP battery pack. Equipment levels include 7 airbags, 360 degree camera, 18 inch aero wheels, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats while at the rear there are sliding, reclining seats.
It also gets ambient lighting, JBL audio system and a 10.25 inch touchscreen plus a digital instrument cluster. Safety features also include ADAS level 2.
Availability, Warranty and Rivals
Importantly the brand has said the car will be available though (BaaS) rental scheme plus 60 percent buyback. There is also an 8 year battery warranty. For Toyota, this is the first electric car and this will go against a long list of rivals like the Maruti Suzuki eVitara itself and the MG Windsor, Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6 and more.
Pricing is something which we have been expecting and we hope to see the pricing soon while for now bookings are underway for the car. The prices for the eVitara are also not out yet.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the battery options and range for the Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella?
What are the power outputs for the different battery packs?
The 49 kWh battery pack delivers 144 hp and 189 Nm of torque. The 61 kWh LFP battery pack provides 174 hp and 189 Nm of torque.
What are some of the key features and safety equipment in the Urban Cruiser EBella?
It comes with 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and ADAS Level 2. Rear passengers benefit from sliding and reclining seats.
How will the Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella be available for purchase or use?
The car will be accessible through a Battery as a Service (BaaS) rental scheme and a 60 percent buyback option. It also includes an 8-year battery warranty.