Trump Tells Europe ‘Have The Courage, Go To The Strait And Just Take The Oil’

US President Donald Trump has said countries struggling to access jet fuel due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz should either buy supplies from the United States or secure oil themselves. In a post, Trump singled out allies such as the United Kingdom and urged them to “build up some delayed courage” and “go to the Strait and just take it”, while also signalling that Washington would no longer step in to assist.

What Trump Said

In his statement, Trump addressed countries affected by fuel shortages, saying, “Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty,” before adding, “Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

He also told allies they would need to “start learning how to fight for” themselves, adding that “the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore”. Trump criticised countries like the United Kingdom for not supporting recent US-Israel military action involving Iran.

He further claimed that Iran had been “essentially decimated” and said, “The hard part is done. Go get your own oil.”

Pattern Of Remarks

Trump’s comments are consistent with his earlier positions on global security and energy routes. He has repeatedly argued that countries dependent on key shipping lanes such as the Strait of Hormuz should not rely on US military protection.

In past remarks, he has also pushed allies to purchase more American energy, positioning the United States as an alternative supplier to regions affected by conflict.

The latest statement combines both strands-urging allies to either buy fuel from the US or secure access themselves-while reinforcing his stance that the United States should not bear the burden of protecting global energy flows alone.