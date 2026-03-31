PCB Hits Fakhar Zaman With 2-Match Ban After PSL 2026 Ball-Tampering Controversy

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PSL Ball-Tampering Row: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken disciplinary action against Fakhar Zaman, suspending him for two matches following a ball-tampering incident in the Pakistan Super League or PSL 2026. The episode occurred on March 29 during a clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. With the latter needing 14 runs off the final over, Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi handed the ball to Haris Rauf. At that crucial juncture, Fakhar briefly intervened, and appeared to be altering its condition while attempting to conceal it in his hand, an act that did not go unnoticed.

PCB Suspends Fakhar Zaman

Following the on-field controversy, Match referee Roshan Mahanama conducted a disciplinary hearing attended by Afridi, team director Sameen Rana, and manager Farooq Anwar.

A PSL press release has now confirmed Zaman's two-match suspension from PSL 2026.

“Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two HBL PSL matches after he was found guilty of a Level 3 offence for breaching Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings match on Sunday. Match Referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evidence,”

The batsman will miss Lahore’s upcoming fixtures against Multan Sultans on April 3 and Islamabad United on April 9. He retains the right to challenge the decision within 48 hours.

Umpire Action Before Ban

🚨 Lahore Qalandar is under immense Pressure



- Legal notifications for breaching the security



- allegations of meeting with bookies



- Lost the match against Arch Rivals



- Ball tampering Case on Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf



Tough Time for Sameen Rana pic.twitter.com/E5wGrDH8Xf — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) March 29, 2026

As the ball-tampering controversy took place on the field, officials Shahid Saikat and Faisal Khan Aafreedi, along with TV umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed, quickly identified the issue.

The ball was immediately replaced, and five penalty runs were awarded to Karachi Kings.

The decision proved decisive, shifting the balance of the match. Karachi capitalised on the advantage to seal victory by four wickets, finishing the chase with three balls remaining. What had been a tightly contested encounter turned into a talking point across cricketing circles.