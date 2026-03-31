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HomeSportsIPLPBKS vs GT LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Iyer’s Punjab Gears Up For High-Stakes Clash Against Gill’s Gujarat

PBKS vs GT LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Iyer’s Punjab Gears Up For High-Stakes Clash Against Gill’s Gujarat

PBKS vs GT LIVE Score Updates IPL 2026: Follow all updates, live score and major events from Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 clash with Gujarat Giants at the New PCA Stadium.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 06:09 PM (IST)

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pbks vs gt score live updates ipl 2026 live streaming shubman gill shreyas iyer jos buttler PBKS vs GT LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Iyer’s Punjab Gears Up For High-Stakes Clash Against Gill’s Gujarat
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab takes on Shubman Gill's Gujarat.
Source : PTI

Background

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to lock horns in what promises to be a gripping Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter, with both sides eager to make an early statement in the tournament. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab, still chasing their maiden title after a narrow defeat in last season’s final, will look to capitalise on home advantage, while Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill, would aim to reassert their consistency. Both teams look evenly matched in past meetings and with strong squads this year, could set the tone for their respective campaigns via this clash.

IPL Head-To-Head Battle Adds Extra Edge

There is little to separate PBKS and GT historically, with the head-to-head record perfectly balanced. Both sides have won three matches each in their six IPL meetings so far, underlining just how competitive this fixture has been.

Their most recent encounter further highlighted this rivalry, as Punjab Kings edged a high-scoring thriller to come out on top. That result will give PBKS confidence, but Gujarat Titans’ ability to bounce back and adapt makes them equally dangerous.

Titans have also tasted success against Punjab at the New PCA Stadium, today's match venue, winning a close contest in their previous meeting. This adds another layer of intrigue heading into the match, with neither team holding a clear psychological advantage.

Pitch Conditions Could Shape The Contest

The surface at the New PCA Stadium is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Early on, batters can make the most of good bounce and pace, particularly during the powerplay, while bowlers are likely to come into play as the pitch slows down.

Average first-innings scores at the venue hover around the mid-160s, though higher totals are certainly achievable if teams get off to a strong start. As the match progresses, variations such as slower balls and cutters tend to become more effective, especially for seamers.

As IPL 2026 gathers momentum, this evenly poised contest between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans could well deliver another memorable chapter in their growing rivalry.

18:09 PM (IST)  •  31 Mar 2026

PBKS vs GT LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Record

PBKS and GT have met 6 times in the IPL ahead of this clash, with both sides winning 3 matches so far.

17:52 PM (IST)  •  31 Mar 2026

PBKS vs GT LIVE Score: Match Timings

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The coin toss shall be conducted around 7:00 PM IST, that is around half-an-hour earlier.

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Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer IPL IPL Live PBKS Vs GT IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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