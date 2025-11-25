All-New Tata Sierra 2025 Launched: Price, Tech Features, And Booking Start Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata Motors has finally launched the new Sierra with a starting price of Rs 11.4 lakh. Bookings will open on 16 December, while deliveries are scheduled to begin from 15 January. The Sierra is built on the new Argos architecture, which is AWD-ready (though not offered at launch) and compatible with hybrid, CNG, diesel and petrol powertrains.

The new SUV comes with three engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.





Powertrain Options and Performance

The more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine produces 160hp and 255Nm, paired with an Aisin 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol delivers 106bhp and 145Nm, and is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA.

The diesel variant is equipped with a 1.5-litre unit generating 118bhp and 280Nm with the 6-speed automatic, while the manual version produces 260Nm.









Features and Cabin Highlights

The feature list is extensive, including a head-up display, triple-screen setup, and a full-length panoramic sunroof that extends beyond what is offered by rivals. Other features include dual-zone AC, ambient lighting, built-in 5G with OTA updates, an app store with HD streaming, a 360-degree camera, ADAS Level 2, six airbags as standard, an electric parking brake, a powered driver’s seat, Dolby Atmos, and a Harman audio system tuned by Kalmi with a soundbar and 18 surround-sound modes.





Comfort features include a manual boss mode, driver-seat walk-in function, powered seats with memory, seat ventilation, an extendable calf rest, and reclining rear seats.

Design and Capability

In terms of design, the Sierra features slim LED lamps, full-length rear lighting, and end-to-end front DRLs. The SUV measures 4.3 metres in length and comes with a 450mm water-wading capability.

The new Sierra is available in six colours and offers a generous standard equipment package.

Overall, this is one of the most important models from Tata Motors and is expected to give strong competition to several rivals in the segment.



