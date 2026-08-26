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English NewsNewsWorldUS Visa Appointments Put On Hold Worldwide As Trump Administration Tightens Immigration Rules

US Visa Appointments Put On Hold Worldwide As Trump Administration Tightens Immigration Rules

The US State Department said a global training programme has begun at American embassies and consulates, requiring changes to some visa service appointments.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US paused global visa appointments for new consular staff training.
  • This initiative aligns with Trump administration's broader immigration crackdown.
  • Affected applicants await new dates; policy faces legal challenges.

The United States has temporarily paused or changed visa appointment schedules for applicants around the world as the Donald Trump administration steps up its immigration crackdown.

A US State Department spokesperson said Tuesday that a global training initiative has been launched across American embassies and consulates. As part of the programme, visa service appointments will be rescheduled, with affected applicants expected to receive new dates later.

The move comes as the Trump administration intensifies efforts to tighten immigration enforcement, including deportations, visa and green card cancellations and the rejection of applications on various grounds.

ALSO READ | China Pushes Back Against Trump’s Iran Sanctions Threat, Vows To Protect Its Interests

US Steps Up Immigration Enforcement

The administration has pursued a broader crackdown that has also focused on applicants' political views and participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

US officials have defended the measures, saying the stricter approach is intended to strengthen national security. However, the administration has faced legal challenges over several of its immigration policies.

The latest changes to visa appointments come against that backdrop, with consular staff now being trained to apply new assessment procedures consistently.

Trump Administration Faces Court Setback

A US judge on Friday struck down a Trump administration policy that had suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to applicants from 75 countries.

The judge ruled that the policy went beyond Secretary of State Marco Rubio's legal authority, dealing a setback to the administration's efforts to impose broader restrictions on immigration.

The legal challenge comes as the administration continues to introduce measures aimed at tightening scrutiny of people seeking to enter or remain in the United States.

ALSO READ | Four India-Based Companies, Three Individuals Sanctioned By US Over Iran Oil Trade

Why Are Visa Appointments Being Rescheduled?

According to Reuters, the State Department has not provided specific details about the training programme or how long it will last. It said the initiative is intended to help consular officers identify applicants who could potentially become dependent on US government facilities.

The training will also seek to ensure that visa applicants are assessed consistently, according to the department.

The Financial Times reported that people who had already secured appointments for immigrant visa interviews at US embassies and consulates received emails informing them that their appointments were being rescheduled. Those affected will be notified about their new dates at a later stage.

Before You Go

US Visa: Worldwide Visa Appointments Reportedly Put on Temporary Hold

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US visa appointments being rescheduled?

The US has temporarily paused or changed schedules due to a global training initiative for consular staff. This program aims to implement new, consistent assessment procedures.

What is the purpose of the new training for consular officers?

The training helps consular officers apply new assessment procedures consistently. It also aims to identify applicants who could potentially become dependent on US government facilities.

What is the broader context for these visa appointment changes?

These changes are part of the Trump administration's wider immigration crackdown. Officials state the stricter approach is intended to strengthen national security.

What should applicants expect if their visa appointment is affected?

Affected applicants will have their visa service appointments rescheduled. They will be notified about their new dates later.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Visa US News
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