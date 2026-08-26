US Visa Appointments Put On Hold Worldwide As Trump Administration Tightens Immigration Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US paused global visa appointments for new consular staff training.

This initiative aligns with Trump administration's broader immigration crackdown.

Affected applicants await new dates; policy faces legal challenges.

The United States has temporarily paused or changed visa appointment schedules for applicants around the world as the Donald Trump administration steps up its immigration crackdown.

A US State Department spokesperson said Tuesday that a global training initiative has been launched across American embassies and consulates. As part of the programme, visa service appointments will be rescheduled, with affected applicants expected to receive new dates later.

The move comes as the Trump administration intensifies efforts to tighten immigration enforcement, including deportations, visa and green card cancellations and the rejection of applications on various grounds.

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US Steps Up Immigration Enforcement

The administration has pursued a broader crackdown that has also focused on applicants' political views and participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

US officials have defended the measures, saying the stricter approach is intended to strengthen national security. However, the administration has faced legal challenges over several of its immigration policies.

The latest changes to visa appointments come against that backdrop, with consular staff now being trained to apply new assessment procedures consistently.

Trump Administration Faces Court Setback

A US judge on Friday struck down a Trump administration policy that had suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to applicants from 75 countries.

The judge ruled that the policy went beyond Secretary of State Marco Rubio's legal authority, dealing a setback to the administration's efforts to impose broader restrictions on immigration.

The legal challenge comes as the administration continues to introduce measures aimed at tightening scrutiny of people seeking to enter or remain in the United States.

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Why Are Visa Appointments Being Rescheduled?

According to Reuters, the State Department has not provided specific details about the training programme or how long it will last. It said the initiative is intended to help consular officers identify applicants who could potentially become dependent on US government facilities.

The training will also seek to ensure that visa applicants are assessed consistently, according to the department.

The Financial Times reported that people who had already secured appointments for immigrant visa interviews at US embassies and consulates received emails informing them that their appointments were being rescheduled. Those affected will be notified about their new dates at a later stage.