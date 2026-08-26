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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Toxic' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Yash's Action Thriller Crosses Rs 14 Cr On Opening Day

'Toxic' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Yash's Action Thriller Crosses Rs 14 Cr On Opening Day

Toxic Day 1 Box Office Collection: Yash’s action thriller has recorded ₹12.56 crore net and ₹14.82 crore gross in India in early estimates.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yash's 'Toxic' crossed 10 crore within hours of release.
  • Early estimates project Day 1 collection near 15 crore.
  • Period action-gangster film features Yash in dual roles.
  • Film made on a reported 500 crore budget.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has opened to strong audience interest, with Yash’s action thriller crossing the Rs 10 crore mark within hours of its worldwide release. The film began screening as early as 6 am at some locations and 7 am at others, reflecting the buzz surrounding its arrival. While the final Day 1 figures are yet to come in, early estimates show the film closing in on the Rs 15 crore mark in India.

ALSO READ: 'Toxic' X Reviews: Yash's Film Gets Mixed Reactions As Critics Call It 'Disastrous', Action Sequences Win Praise

'Toxic' Day 1 Box Office Collection

The final opening-day numbers will be available later tonight, but industry tracker Sacnilk has already shared live figures from the film’s first few hours in cinemas.

As of Day 1, Toxic is running across 3,141 shows and has recorded a net collection of Rs 12.56 crore in India, according to the live figures. The film’s India gross currently stands at Rs 14.82 crore, while its India net remains at Rs 12.56 crore. These figures are still provisional, with the final Day 1 collection awaited.

With the film only a few hours into its theatrical run, the early numbers offer an initial indication of the response to Yash’s latest release.

ALSO READ: Yash’s 'Toxic' Makers Ask Fans Not To Leak Scenes: ‘Don’t Give Away Story Beats, Spoilers’

About 'Toxic'

Set in a bygone era, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups unfolds in Goa, where the beauty of its sun-drenched coastline masks the influence of a powerful drug cartel. The story combines the backdrop of the coastal setting with an action-driven gangster narrative.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a 2026 Indian period action-gangster film featuring Yash in a dual role. The film was released worldwide on August 26, 2026.

The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, placing it among the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

The project is jointly backed by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic Toxic Movie Toxic Day 1 Box Office Collection Toxic Box Office Collection
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