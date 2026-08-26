Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Pulled Down After Criticism Over Outfit And Pet Dog Rakhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad drew outfit criticism.

GIVA withdrew the ad respecting Indian culture and traditions.

Sanon defended her attire, focusing on festival's emotional essence.

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement has been withdrawn by jewellery brand GIVA after the campaign drew criticism over the actor's outfit. The move came a day after Sanon responded to the backlash, while actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took aim at the advertisement, questioning the choice of attire for the festival.

ALSO READ: ‘What A Woman Wears Is Her Choice’: Rahul Gandhi Backs Kriti Sanon Over Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash

GIVA Withdraws Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad

The jewellery brand announced the decision on August 26 through a statement on Instagram, stressing its respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.

GIVA said the campaign was intended to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the family while also extending that sentiment to pets. However, amid the controversy, the company decided to remove the advertisement from all media.

The statement shared by the jewellery brand said, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets."

The statement further added, "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVA - Silver-Gold-Lab Grown Diamonds (@giva.co)

Why Did Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Spark Backlash?

The advertisement showed Sanon celebrating Raksha Bandhan in an off-white outfit that consisted of a bralette-style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt. The look quickly became a talking point online, with sections of social media questioning whether the outfit was suitable for a campaign centred on a traditional Indian festival.

The controversy intensified after Ranaut criticised the advertisement on August 24. She questioned why a woman would choose to tie a Rakhi while wearing what she described as a bikini.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash: 'When Will We Stop Telling Woman What To Wear?'

Kriti Sanon Defends Her Outfit

Before the advertisement was withdrawn, Sanon addressed the criticism in a note shared on Instagram Story. She argued that the meaning of a festival comes from its emotions and traditions rather than the clothes someone chooses to wear.

The actor said, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other.”

She further added, “We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!"