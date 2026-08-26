CM Yogi Launches Free Bus Travel Scheme For Women, Names It After Ahilyabai Holkar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh launched free bus travel scheme for women.

Scheme named 'Ahilyabai Nishulk Bus Yatra' honoring Holkar's legacy.

Holkar exemplified women's empowerment, governance, and cultural preservation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a free bus travel scheme for women in the state, naming the initiative after 18th-century ruler Ahilyabai Holkar.

Speaking at the launch programme in Lucknow, Adityanath said the scheme had been named ‘Lokmata Ahilyabai Nishulk Bus Yatra’ in recognition of Ahilyabai Holkar's contribution to women's empowerment.

The chief minister said Ahilyabai Holkar had set an example of women's self-reliance while also working towards good governance and protecting India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Yogi Highlights Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy

Adityanath said Ahilyabai Holkar played an important role at a time when the country was facing disorder under Mughal invaders. He credited her with pursuing the goals of good governance while working to preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

The chief minister also highlighted her contribution to the restoration of temples across the country.

According to Adityanath, hundreds of temples that had been damaged or destroyed by foreign invaders were subsequently restored under Ahilyabai Holkar's efforts.

Scheme Named After Symbol Of Women's Empowerment

Adityanath said Ahilyabai Holkar's name continues to be remembered with respect whenever women's empowerment and self-reliance are discussed.

He described her as an ideal example of women's self-reliance and said her legacy provided the inspiration for naming the free bus travel initiative after her.

The announcement was made during the programme in Lucknow, where the chief minister highlighted the historical figure's contribution to governance, cultural preservation and women's empowerment.