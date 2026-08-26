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English NewsNewsWorld15 Newborns Killed As AC Compressor Explosion Sparks Massive Fire At Islamabad Hospital

15 Newborns Killed As AC Compressor Explosion Sparks Massive Fire At Islamabad Hospital

Officials said the blaze began after an air conditioner compressor exploded inside the ward. Firefighters brought the fire under control and began cooling operations at the site.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 10:30 AM (IST)

At least 15 newborns have died after a fire broke out in the children’s ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad, according to local media reports.

Geo News, citing hospital officials, reported on Wednesday that 16 newborns were inside the hospital nursery when the fire broke out. Only one infant was rescued from the ward, the report said.

The blaze has since been brought under control, while firefighters are carrying out cooling operations at the site. Officials said the fire reportedly began after an air conditioner compressor exploded inside the nursery.

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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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