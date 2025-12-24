Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIndian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner

Toronto police hunt nationwide for a murder suspect after 30-year-old Indian woman Himanshi Khurana was found dead in a suspected IPV case.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A young Indian woman has lost her life in Toronto, prompting a nationwide manhunt in Canada. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, was found dead inside a residence, with police treating the case as a homicide linked to suspected intimate partner violence.

Canadian authorities are searching for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police said the sequence of events began late Friday night when they received a missing person report at around 10:40 p.m. in the Strachan Avenue–Wellington Street West neighbourhood. Several hours later, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers located Khurana’s body at a nearby home.

The Toronto Police Homicide Unit has now taken charge of the investigation. Officials confirmed that the victim and the accused were known to each other and released their photographs to assist in tracking down the suspect. Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact police immediately.

(More Details Awaited)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Canada INDIA
