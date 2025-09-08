Hyundai Plant Raid Triggers Trump’s Message: Invest, But Hire Americans First

President Donald Trump has called on foreign companies operating in the United States to hire and train American workers, following a large immigration raid at Hyundai’s battery plant in Georgia that resulted in hundreds of arrests.

Trump, writing on Truth Social, said: “Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws. Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so. What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers.”

Mass Detentions in Georgia

The raid, carried out last Thursday, led to the arrest of about 475 workers, including more than 300 South Korean nationals, at Hyundai’s car battery site in Ellabell, Georgia, reported Reuters. US federal officials described it as “the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security Investigations.”

South Korea has since moved to arrange the repatriation of some of its nationals. The operation sparked widespread debate after footage showed armoured vehicles arriving at the site, with workers shackled and escorted away.

Trump, addressing reporters, said the incident had not harmed his relationship with South Korea but reiterated the need to uphold immigration laws. He suggested some foreign specialists might be permitted entry to train US workers but stressed that American citizens should remain at the core of such operations.

Hyundai Issues Travel Advisory

In the aftermath, Hyundai Motor Group has reportedly advised its staff to reconsider business trips to the United States. The company informed employees scheduled for travel next week to review their plans, allowing only urgent or essential visits to proceed. Although no Hyundai employees were detained, the advisory reflects concerns about further disruption after the raid.

Industry sources, cited by Yonhap, noted that Hyundai’s move aimed to prevent complications arising from the heightened scrutiny. The site in Georgia is operated jointly by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Diplomatic Response from Seoul

Seoul has expressed regret over the detentions. South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is scheduled to travel to Washington this week to meet US officials, following the conclusion of negotiations for the release of the detained nationals.

According to media reports, Cho will raise concerns over the treatment of South Korean workers and press for improvements in the visa process to avoid similar incidents.

During a government response meeting, Cho said he would make the Washington visit if required, underscoring the seriousness with which Seoul views the situation.

The raid highlights the tension between US immigration enforcement and the role of foreign investment in the domestic industry. While Trump has voiced support for foreign investment, his administration insists that companies comply fully with immigration laws.