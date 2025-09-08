Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessHyundai Plant Raid Triggers Trump’s Message: Invest, But Hire Americans First

Hyundai Plant Raid Triggers Trump’s Message: Invest, But Hire Americans First

The raid, carried out last Thursday, led to the arrest of about 475 workers, including more than 300 South Korean nationals, at Hyundai’s car battery site in Ellabell, Georgia.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

President Donald Trump has called on foreign companies operating in the United States to hire and train American workers, following a large immigration raid at Hyundai’s battery plant in Georgia that resulted in hundreds of arrests.

Trump, writing on Truth Social, said: “Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws. Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so. What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers.”

Mass Detentions in Georgia

The raid, carried out last Thursday, led to the arrest of about 475 workers, including more than 300 South Korean nationals, at Hyundai’s car battery site in Ellabell, Georgia, reported Reuters. US federal officials described it as “the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security Investigations.”

South Korea has since moved to arrange the repatriation of some of its nationals. The operation sparked widespread debate after footage showed armoured vehicles arriving at the site, with workers shackled and escorted away.

Trump, addressing reporters, said the incident had not harmed his relationship with South Korea but reiterated the need to uphold immigration laws. He suggested some foreign specialists might be permitted entry to train US workers but stressed that American citizens should remain at the core of such operations.

Hyundai Issues Travel Advisory

In the aftermath, Hyundai Motor Group has reportedly advised its staff to reconsider business trips to the United States. The company informed employees scheduled for travel next week to review their plans, allowing only urgent or essential visits to proceed. Although no Hyundai employees were detained, the advisory reflects concerns about further disruption after the raid.

Industry sources, cited by Yonhap, noted that Hyundai’s move aimed to prevent complications arising from the heightened scrutiny. The site in Georgia is operated jointly by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Diplomatic Response from Seoul

Seoul has expressed regret over the detentions. South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is scheduled to travel to Washington this week to meet US officials, following the conclusion of negotiations for the release of the detained nationals.

According to media reports, Cho will raise concerns over the treatment of South Korean workers and press for improvements in the visa process to avoid similar incidents.&#x20;

During a government response meeting, Cho said he would make the Washington visit if required, underscoring the seriousness with which Seoul views the situation.

The raid highlights the tension between US immigration enforcement and the role of foreign investment in the domestic industry. While Trump has voiced support for foreign investment, his administration insists that companies comply fully with immigration laws.

Also read
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Immigration Hyundai
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
World
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
Cities
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Yogita Bhayana to File FIR Against Aniruddhacharya Over POCSO Violation | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Outrage Grows Over Aniruddhacharya’s Misogynistic Remarks, When Will He Apologize? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget