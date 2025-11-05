Royal Enfield Expands Line-Up With Bullet 650 And Electric Flying Flea Scrambler At EICMA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bullet is a name recognised by all, even by those not into motorcycles, and now there is a new addition to the legacy: the Bullet 650, showcased at EICMA. The new Bullet 650 brings this iconic name into the 650cc family.

In essence, it shares much with the Classic 650, with many aspects of the motorcycle bearing close resemblance to the latter. But is it merely the same wine in a new bottle? Not quite.

Design and Styling Details

The styling of the Bullet 650 is distinct, featuring hand-painted pinstripes on its teardrop fuel tank and an LED headlamp complemented by pilot lamps. It retains the familiar Bullet silhouette with signature styling cues that fans will instantly recognise. The instrument cluster offers a blend of tradition and modernity, combining analogue dials with digital elements.

True to Royal Enfield’s heritage, the Bullet 650 comes with wire-spoke wheels, a design choice that reinforces its classic appeal.





Performance and Technical Highlights

Mechanically, there are no major surprises. The bike is powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine producing 47hp and 52.3Nm of torque. It comes paired with a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch, ensuring smoother gear shifts and better control.

The motorcycle is built on a steel tubular frame and features Showa suspension with tube-type tyres. The Bullet 650 will be available in two colours, Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, with the Blue version confirmed for select international markets.

Other Key Reveals at EICMA

Royal Enfield also unveiled the 125th Anniversary Classic 650 Special Edition and the Himalayan Mana Black, a special edition of its adventure model. However, another major highlight was the Flying Flea Scrambler, an electric bike that is slated to arrive in India by the end of next year.

The Flying Flea Scrambler comes equipped with a staggered 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup. On the tech front, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, voice assist, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, signalling a leap into the future for Royal Enfield’s electric ambitions.